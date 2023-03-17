Entertainment
Imax Entertainment president Megan Colligan to leave at the end of April | News
Megan Colligan will step down as president of Imax Entertainment at the end of April.
The respected executive has been with Imax for four years and will leave after CinemaCon (April 23-27), the company’s annual CEO forum and first-quarter earnings report.
During his tenure, Colligan helped grow the Filmed For IMAX and IMAX Live initiatives, established strong ties with independent studios, and expanded the company’s shift to local language content.
She also played a role in implementing Covid safety measures before cinemas reopened during the pandemic.
Prior to Imax, Colligan was president of marketing and worldwide distribution at Paramount Pictures.
Imax CEO Rich Gelfond said, “We are grateful for Megan’s contributions to the company during her tenure and wish her well in her next chapter. IMAX is off to a very strong start in 2023, and we look forward to appointing a new President of IMAX Entertainment who will build on our momentum this year and beyond.
Internal memos released by Gelfond and Colligan today (March 16) appear below.
Crew,
I am writing to inform you that Megan Colligan, our President of IMAX Entertainment, has decided to leave IMAX. Megan will remain with the company until the end of April to help us through a busy period that includes our annual CEO forum, CinemaCon, and our first quarter earnings report while we complete the search for her replacement.
Megan’s four years with us have been some of the most unique and empowering in IMAX history. His advocacy for the brand is among the many reasons IMAX hasn’t survived the pandemic; we are thriving, poised for a record-breaking year of box office and significant network growth across our vast global footprint.
Megan helped create our Filmed for IMAX camera program, which continues to bring a diverse new collection of filmmakers into our fold. Under Megans’ watch, IMAX has expanded into local language blockbusters and strengthened its partnerships with independent studios, putting the power of our platform behind their films. And, of course, Megan helped launch our IMAX Live strategy, which we continue to test in our more than 250 connected locations around the world.
Megan is a true lover of filmmaking, and that passion has always shown in her time here, whether she’s working with filmmakers, developing new IMAX experiences, strategizing around our slate of films, or decoding box office results. -office. Through her work with the Academies Board and beyond, I know she will continue to be a positive force in this industry, and I can’t wait to see what she does next.
I hope you’ll join me in thanking Megan for her contribution to IMAX and wishing her well in her next chapter.
Best,
Rich
Dear colleagues,
When I arrived at IMAX four years ago, I had a big dream and an even bigger mandate: to take on a world-class brand and create new growth initiatives for even greater success. Thanks to your hard work and dedication, we have achieved this while facing arguably the greatest challenge the film industry has ever faced.
Today, as I prepare to leave IMAX next month, our brand is stronger than ever, we ended 2022 particularly strong and 2023 is off to a fantastic start.
Our relationship with filmmakers and our audiences has never been better, and I’m especially proud of our Filmed for IMAX program and the success it has brought to the company. From Dunes For Top Gun: Maverick For Creed III, the program has enabled many filmmakers to realize their creative visions in IMAX and create an even richer experience for audiences.
I want to thank our International and Playa Vista teams for their incredible work in building a strong local language strategy. IMAX is now a premier global platform for local language blockbusters worldwide. This is an opportunity that was important to me when I joined the company and that many of us believed would help grow our global footprint.
Finally, anxious to push back the limits of technological innovation and to offer new tools to our creative partners, we have developed IMAX Live. Since late 2021, we’ve started hosting live events for nearly every studio, from Disney to A24, and created experiences around a wide variety of artists, from Drake to Halsey to Brandi Carlisle. And last December, we reached an important milestone by connecting 250 cinemas around the world. I am very grateful to our Sheridan Park teams for their excellence and partnership in building this network.
Along the way, I’ve been blessed to work with some of the most talented and passionate people in entertainment who live and breathe this great brand and care deeply about providing our audience with experiences that transcend the ordinary. . I want to especially thank Rich, my team at Playa Vista and the senior management team for their support and friendship. I can’t wait to see what IMAX does next.
Sincerely,
Megane
