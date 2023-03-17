Imax Entertainment president Megan Colligan to leave at the end of April | News

Megan Colligan will step down as president of Imax Entertainment at the end of April.

The respected executive has been with Imax for four years and will leave after CinemaCon (April 23-27), the company’s annual CEO forum and first-quarter earnings report.

During his tenure, Colligan helped grow the Filmed For IMAX and IMAX Live initiatives, established strong ties with independent studios, and expanded the company’s shift to local language content.

She also played a role in implementing Covid safety measures before cinemas reopened during the pandemic.

Prior to Imax, Colligan was president of marketing and worldwide distribution at Paramount Pictures.

Imax CEO Rich Gelfond said, “We are grateful for Megan’s contributions to the company during her tenure and wish her well in her next chapter. IMAX is off to a very strong start in 2023, and we look forward to appointing a new President of IMAX Entertainment who will build on our momentum this year and beyond.

Internal memos released by Gelfond and Colligan today (March 16) appear below.

