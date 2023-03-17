Alaya reacts as Priyanka Chopra names her next Bollywood superstar | Bollywood

A moved and excited Alaya F posted a note on her Instagram stories thanking Priyanka Chopra, her favorite actor, for naming her next Bollywood superstar in an interview. The young actress wrote that she was overwhelmed and grateful for Priyanka’s compliment for her. Priyanka was promoting her upcoming Prime Video Citadel series when she was asked this question and recommended Alaya. (Also read: Almost Pyaar trailer with DJ Mohabbat: Alaya F, Karan Mehta star in parallel love stories by Anurag Kashyap) In an interview, Priyanka Chopra shared that Alaya F has a unique perspective and could become Bollywood’s next superstar.

On her Instagram Stories, Alaya shared a music video of Priyanka in which she praises the young actor. She wrote, I can’t even begin to describe how overwhelmed and grateful I feel!! When your most favorite actor chooses you when asked who he thinks deserves to be Bollywood’s next superstar, there’s LITERALLY no better feeling in the world!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you @priyankachopra I’ll be smiling and dancing all day.”

Alaya shared a note on her Instagram Stories thanking Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra, who stars in the series alongside actor Richard Madden, attended the South by Southwest 2023 (SXSW 2023) festival in Texas. The action drama series will premiere on April 28. An interviewer asked her which Bollywood actress she thinks could be the industry’s next superstar. She shared, I think Alia [Bhatt] is, but she is a Bollywood superstar so I can’t say.” But later she added, I really love Alaya Furniturewala, she is Pooja Bedi’s daughter. And I told her when I told her met that I think she’s just cool, and has a unique point of view. She’s not trying to be like everyone else. I think we’ll find out in a few years.

Alaya, who is also the granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, won the Best Female Debut trophy at the 2021 Filmfare Awards for her performance in her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman (2020) starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She also starred alongside Kartik Aaryan in the Disney+ thriller Hotstar Freddy.

Alaya was last seen in the musical love affair Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, directed by Anurag Kashyap. She also has the films Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani, U-Turn and Sri, starring Rajkummar Rao, slated for release this year.