Actor Ryan Reynolds Scores Huge Payday: Incredibly Proud

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds’ side projects help him earn a lot of money.

Mint Mobile, a prepaid wireless service provider partly owned by Reynolds, has just been sold to T-Mobile US Inc for nearly $2 billion ($1.3 billion).

It is estimated that Reynolds owned around 25% of Mint Mobile, although the exact figure was never disclosed.

The star announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday.

I never dreamed of owning a cell phone company and certainly never dreamed of selling it to T-Mobile, he writes.

Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud.

T-Mobile is the second largest wireless service provider in the United States.

Reynolds got involved with Mint Mobile in 2019, joking at the time: To keep things on top of everything, I’ll pay myself $15 a month.

The actor will continue to make commercial appearances on behalf of the company.

Reynolds, like many other actors, consolidated his film and television income by branching out into other industries.

The Deadpool star owns several other companies, including Aviation American Gin, Welsh football club Wrexham AFC and advertising agency Maximum Effort.

It was also a busy time for Reynolds on a personal level.

In February, he and his wife Blake Lively announced the arrival of their fourth child.

Lively shared an Instagram post just before the US Super Bowl, writing: Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023…been busy, adding a snap that showed her posing between Reynolds and her mother Tammy.

Lively – who surprised fans by shaking a baby bump during a red carpet appearance in September – was dressed in a black singlet and skinny jeans in the blink of an eye, prompting a flood of comments from the fans.

“The baby is here,” we wrote.

There is no bump, added a second.

Lively and Reynolds already had three children together – James, seven, Inez, five and Betty, two.

The couple, who met in 2010 while working on the movie Green Lantern, began dating in October 2011 and married in September 2012.

Reynolds on sabbatical

In October 2021, Reynolds announced he was taking a sabbatical from filmmaking to spend quality time with his children.

The most important thing for me is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids, he told LinkedIn News at the time.

The father said he just wanted to live a life like a normal human, so he thought it was the perfect time for him to take a break from his career.

I want my children to have a fairly normal schedule, he says.

For many years when my wife Blake was doing a movie, I wasn’t doing a movie and I was with the kids and vice versa.

Now that they are in school, they have a fairly normal schedule.

I think it’s totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a current dad.

I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up.

