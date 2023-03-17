Entertainment
Actor Ryan Reynolds Scores Huge Payday: Incredibly Proud
Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds’ side projects help him earn a lot of money.
Mint Mobile, a prepaid wireless service provider partly owned by Reynolds, has just been sold to T-Mobile US Inc for nearly $2 billion ($1.3 billion).
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Ryan Reynolds is taking a sabbatical from his acting career.
Stream the world’s best reality, entertainment and true crime shows for free on 7Bravo on 7plus >>
It is estimated that Reynolds owned around 25% of Mint Mobile, although the exact figure was never disclosed.
The star announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday.
I never dreamed of owning a cell phone company and certainly never dreamed of selling it to T-Mobile, he writes.
Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud.
T-Mobile is the second largest wireless service provider in the United States.
Reynolds got involved with Mint Mobile in 2019, joking at the time: To keep things on top of everything, I’ll pay myself $15 a month.
The actor will continue to make commercial appearances on behalf of the company.
Reynolds, like many other actors, consolidated his film and television income by branching out into other industries.
The Deadpool star owns several other companies, including Aviation American Gin, Welsh football club Wrexham AFC and advertising agency Maximum Effort.
Add family
It was also a busy time for Reynolds on a personal level.
In February, he and his wife Blake Lively announced the arrival of their fourth child.
Lively shared an Instagram post just before the US Super Bowl, writing: Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023…been busy, adding a snap that showed her posing between Reynolds and her mother Tammy.
Lively – who surprised fans by shaking a baby bump during a red carpet appearance in September – was dressed in a black singlet and skinny jeans in the blink of an eye, prompting a flood of comments from the fans.
“The baby is here,” we wrote.
There is no bump, added a second.
Lively and Reynolds already had three children together – James, seven, Inez, five and Betty, two.
The couple, who met in 2010 while working on the movie Green Lantern, began dating in October 2011 and married in September 2012.
Reynolds on sabbatical
In October 2021, Reynolds announced he was taking a sabbatical from filmmaking to spend quality time with his children.
The most important thing for me is that I don’t want to miss this time with my kids, he told LinkedIn News at the time.
The father said he just wanted to live a life like a normal human, so he thought it was the perfect time for him to take a break from his career.
I want my children to have a fairly normal schedule, he says.
For many years when my wife Blake was doing a movie, I wasn’t doing a movie and I was with the kids and vice versa.
Now that they are in school, they have a fairly normal schedule.
I think it’s totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a current dad.
I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up.
For more engaging celebrity content, visit 7Life at Facebook.
|
Sources
2/ https://7news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity/actor-ryan-reynolds-scores-in-massive-payday-incredibly-proud-c-10062895
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Law enforcement braces for possible indictment of Trump as soon as next week
- AEW Rampage Powerhouse Hobbs Rey Fenix Daniel Garcia Brody King Bollywood Boyz Taya Valkyrie
- Carr’s offense and pitching lead Pirates to win Georgetown
- The bride wore a hand-painted dress for her wedding in an Italian garden at Il Pellicano Hotel
- International court issues warrant for war crimes against Putin
- Rail News – Metrolink expands leadership team and deploys earthquake warning system. For railway professionals
- Xi Jinping’s trip to meet Putin could cause problems in the United States
- Congress hits back: notice of breach of privilege against PM Modi over comments on ‘Rahul, Sonia’
- Boris Johnson re-selected as Conservative candidate for Uxbridge and South Ruislip
- Russia to reward pilots involved in US drone incident
- » Springsteen Albany show postponed; Now scheduled for September at MVP Arena
- Top performances from Aileen