No. 3 Northwest 16, No. 17 Michigan 8

Six days after grad student striker Izzy Scane’s eight goals helped her team through then-No. 4 Stony Brook, No. 3 Northwestern started its conference roster against No. 17 Michigan at Ryan Fieldhouse on Thursday.

The Wildcats (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) beat the Wolverines (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) for their seventh straight victory in a decisive offense.

Midfielder and sophomore defender Samantha White pulled off the opening draw, but both teams failed to capitalize on the game’s early possessions.

After Wolverine defender Maddie Burns was shown an early yellow card, senior striker Erin Coykendall converted to the player advantage, giving NU a 1-0 advantage with 11:59 remaining in the first frame .

As Michigan midfielder Julia Schawbe found an equalizer just before the 10th minute, grad student forward Hailey Rhatigan clinched eight-yard gold, kicking off a 5-0 run for the Cats.

Wolverine midfielder Erin Garvey beat the eight-yard clock and halted the NU onslaught, cementing a 6-2 margin after 15 minutes.

With 11:20 remaining in the second quarter, freshman midfielder Madison Taylor made the contact and scored her second goal of the night.

The Cats continued their offensive cruise, as Coykendall and Scane added three goals in just 1:06, propelling NU to a 10-2 lead with 7:42 left in the second quarter.

Michigan placed a temporary stopgap on the Cats’ offense when forward Jill Smith beat goaltender Molly Laliberty for her 35th goal of the campaign, but Rhatigan and graduate midfielder Elle Hansen sank back-to-back shots for set a 12-3 margin at halftime.

After the intermission, Coykendall completed his hat trick and the clock started five minutes into the third period.

Scane and Smith each scored twice for their respective teams, and the third quarter ended at 15-5.

Wolverines made a final attempt at a comeback in the final frame, scoring three consecutive free position goals to cut the deficit to seven.

However, Scane effectively ended the competition with his seventh goal of the night, putting the exclamation mark on a 16-8 result.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s home win over Michigan.

Take away food :

The Cats catapult ahead with a dominant first quarter showing

As the two teams traded goals in the first five minutes of action, Rhatigan’s riser rallied the troops with 9:20 remaining in the primary period. A minute later, Scane sent NU two up front with his 36th goal of the season.

The match briefly devolved into a heated defensive battle, with neither team scoring for almost five minutes. However, Taylor converted from a free position shot at 3:54. From there, Amonte and Scane added points, giving the Cats a five-goal advantage.

ICLWA Hall of Fame coach Kelly Amonte Hiller’s side were four ahead at the end of the quarter and showed no signs of stopping.

Izzy Scane Tewaaraton stock soars

Last time out, Scane Train and Stony Brook midfielder Ellie Masera traded blows in a clash between two of the country’s most prominent players. While Masera kept the contest close from the start, Scane’s dazzling display gave him – and NU – the upper hand in the contest.

The graduate student forward wasted no time in making an impact on Thursday, scoring twice in the first quarter. Midway through the second period, Scane added two more goals, sealing his sixth hat trick in six outings. The halftime break failed to stop the Lake Show bandleader and Scane scored his 40th goal of the season with 7:19 left in the third frame. She then faked an out pass before burying another score.

When the dust settled, Scane’s seven goals sealed a seventh consecutive triumph.

Even when she wasn’t spicing up Wolverine’s net, Scane consistently affected the flow of play, paving ways for the Cats’ diverse offense to go wild.

The real test awaits the program

Nine months and two weeks ago, NU crashed out in the final quarter of the NCAA Semifinal against an all-too-familiar foe. The Cats now have the opportunity to knock out No. 1 North Carolina and avenge their stunning loss on Sunday.

The task seems to be particularly large.

The Tar Heels (7-0, 4-0 ACC) went through their opening roster, beating four ranked opponents. With a high-scoring offense and miserly defense, North Carolina will test every facet of NU’s roster this weekend.

Surely Scane, Coykendall and Rhatigan need to make the most of their opportunities in net, while White will be trusted to command a tough defensive effort.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

Related stories:

—Quick recap: No. 3 Northwestern 13, No. 4 Stony Brook 8

—Lacrosse: Watch: No. 3 Northwestern prepares to defend his territory against No. 4 Stony Brook

—Lacrosse: North West No. 3 sets silver standard Saturday in weekend sweep