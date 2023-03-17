Salman Khan net worth 2023, annual income and more

Bombay: Salman Khan aka “Bhaijaan of Bollywood” is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors not only in India but across the globe. With a career spanning over three decades, Salman Khan has starred in many blockbuster movies and has a huge following across the globe.

Apart from his films, Salman’s luxurious lifestyle including his staggering income and properties has always been the subject of interest of his fans. In this article, let’s take a look at his current net worth and how much he earns each year, including his earnings per movie.

Salman Khan net worth 2023

According to multiple reports, Salman’s estimated net worth in 2023 is over USD 350 million (Rs 2850cr).

Annual revenue, fees per film

Reports suggest that Salman Khan earns a staggering amount of Rs 220cr per year and around 16cr per month. Enormous! Is not it ? While these numbers may seem astonishing to some, given Salman’s immense popularity and stardom, they come as no surprise.

Bhaijaan is now one of the highest paid actors in India. His remuneration is Rs 100 crore plus (including stock earnings of total revenue). He became the first actor to get Rs 130 crore as acting fee in 2017 with Tiger Zinda Hai. Pinkvilla says the actor got 60-70% of the total profits from his films.

Salman Khan’s next projects

In terms of work, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart from this, he also has Tiger 3. He was seen performing as a cameo in Shah Rukh KhanIt’s Pathan.