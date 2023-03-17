Review: U2 Reworks the Past in Exciting ‘Songs of Surrender’ | Entertainment

Songs of Abandonment, U2 (Universal)

Imagine walking into your living room and all your stuff is there, but this is different. The sofa has moved, the bookcase is leaning against a different wall and the framed photos have moved. That’s the feeling you get when listening to U2’s new album.

Songs of Surrender is a reimagining of 40 songs from the Irish quartet’s extensive catalog, skillfully presented from One to 40. Think of it as an exciting transformation of your home.

I want to tear down the walls that keep me inside, Bono sings in the new lyrics to Where the Streets Have No Name that fit perfectly with this sonic experience. This version of the song is virtually unrecognizable from the one the band made famous in 1987.

This is the goal of this exercise led by Bono and The Edge. Once we let go of our respect for the original version, each song began to open up to a new, authentic voice from that era, writes The Edge in the liner notes.

There are triumphs and a few escapes, but you realize more and more that the architecture of these songs is really solid, even with new lyrics. The new Vertigo has Middle Eastern instruments, while a Sunday Bloody Sunday on acoustic guitar sounds more like something out of an open-mic night in a cafe than a shrill, arena-ready request. But they are both still beautiful.

Some might even be upgrades. One of the band’s early hits, 11 O’Clock Tick Tock, is softer, slower and cleaner than the original. And would you believe that the new The Miracle (Of Joey Ramone) could be better than that of Songs of Innocence?

Many redesigns are relatively straightforward, such as Cedarwood Road, Peace on Earth, Bad, and I Will Follow. Most have a stripped-down feel, giving Bono’s vocals little shelter amid moody keyboards or choppy acoustic guitar. Every surge is cinematic, like something that should go past the end credits when some angsty drama has gone black.

I Still Havent Found What Im Looking For, gets a cowboy vibe and unexpected honky-tonky electricity. Desire has Bono high in his falsetto against a strummy dulcimer and the effect is hypnotic.

Get Out of Your Own Way is remade as a Mumford & Sons track, in a good way, and the new Stuck in a Moment is folksy, structure-holding prayer. The new One is marred by a bit of a chorus effect, but it’s such a great song that it could be remade as a punk tune and it would still shine.

Listening to the new Sometime You Can’t Make It On Your Own is like running into a barely recognizable ex. The reworked With or Without You has an air of antiseptic menace.

One of the effects of the album is to put Bono’s lyrics in the spotlight, making his words and imagery more pronounced. The new Ordinary Love emerges like a symphonic poem, the new Invisible reveals a deeper pain than that originally sung.

Some don’t work, like when Red Hill Mining Town’s gravity is undermined by horns, making for a disenchanted children’s song. The new Beautiful Day is not an improvement over the original; it was made lounge and meandering, despite some nifty new lyrics.

In a new Pride (In the Name of Love), Bono’s voice has been harnessed and tamed, losing the stridency and anger of the original. And the new 40 with Bono appropriately arguing I’ll sing a new song was made soft and passive.

If you’re not a U2 fan, this collection won’t convince you to adopt them. If you’re a mega-fan, you’ll be amazed at their mutability. And if you’re a casual fan, you’ve got to admire a band willing to get in their own way.

Marc Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

For more AP Music reviews, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/music-reviews