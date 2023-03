5 Bollywood Songs Featuring Kabootar

From Salman Khan’s Maine Pyar Kiya to Abhishek Bachchan’s Delhi 6, here are 5 Bollywood movies that feature pigeons aka kabootar in their songs.

Bollywood has always been known for its larger than life sets, stunning choreography and unforgettable songs. In many Bollywood movies, we have seen animals used as props to enhance the visual appeal of songs or to help with storytelling. One such animal that has made appearances in Bollywood songs is the pigeon. Pigeons are often seen as symbols of love and peace or bearers of letters and messages, and Bollywood has used them to great effect in their songs. Here are 5 Bollywood songs featuring pigeons: Kabootar Ja Ja – Maine Pyaar Kiya Whenever someone mentions the pigeon, the song Kabootar Ja Ja by Salman Khan and Bhagyashree star Maine Pyaar Kiya comes to mind. The iconic song featuring a white pigeon used as a symbol of separation and longing and to send love letters to each other is etched in our hearts and minds. Don’t miss: A love letter to Tabu: the enduring magic she brings to her characters Masakali – Delhi 6 The song Masakali in the movie Delhi 6. Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor features the use of pigeons as a metaphor for freedom and love. The song’s lyrics describe a pair of pigeons, Masakali and Rangrez, who are in love and eager to fly freely together. The song’s music video also features pigeons flying in the background to emphasize their significance. Gutur Gutur-Dalaal Featuring Mithun Chakraborty and Ayesha Jhulka in the lead, the sensational song Gutur Gutur from the 1993 film Dalaal made it onto the list. Its upbeat melody and use of pigeons in the song, which complement the lyrics, helped the song become a hit. What’s New in Pig – Dil Hi Toh Hain Jackie Shroff’s performance in the song Chhat Ke Uppar Do Kabutar from the 1992 film Dil Hi Toh Hai where he plays a dual role is one of the most unforgettable. The chorus of the song is very catchy and the two kabutar aka pigeons that gave meaning to the track are praiseworthy. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJeNvK3ZDlI Don’t Miss: Ishaan Khatter: From Above the Clouds to a Decent Boy, He’s Here to Stay Pigeon Kabootar – Deewane Huye Paagal The song Pigeon Kabootar from the 2005 film Deewane Huye Paagal features Akshay Kumar and Rimi Sen. In this song, Kumar is seen feeding pigeons, and the pigeons become part of the song’s choreography. Did you like this article?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/tv-ott/bollywood-songs-on-kabootar-pigeon-article-225402 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related