“Very in love”: Chris Appleton confirms the romance of Lukas Gage | Entertainment

Chris Appleton is “very much in love” with Lukas Gage.
The famous hairstylist has been romantically involved with the ‘White Lotus’ star for the past few months and while the 27-year-old actor declined to directly confirm their relationship when asked about it recently, his partner has now admitted they have something “really, really special” together.
In a clip from Friday’s episode (3/17/23) of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, Chris joined the host to share how he takes care of his hair from the inside out, by whipping up a smoothie with a secret ingredient which promotes hair growth and blood. flow and therefore the libido too.
Drew teased, “Chris, you know my libido is being tested, but how’s your libido been lately?”
Chris replied, “It’s pretty good, actually. I’m pretty good.”
The ‘ET’ actress, who is good friends with her guest, then insisted, “Anyone in your life that we should know?”
Chris blushed, saying, “Actually, yeah. Look, I’m very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special then.”
Drew then confirmed the news of Chris and Lukas’ relationship.
She said: “And you are such an amazing human being; I’m sorry, but you’re like the great catch of the world. I can’t think of anyone who deserves happiness more, is there a picture of you guys? Look at you guys, and his name is Lukas Gage.”
His guest then shouted, “Cheers to love!” and picked up her friend, spinning her.
A photo of the couple riding an ATV then appeared onscreen and Chris confirmed, “Yeah, that’s Lukas. That’s in Mexico.”
Last week, the Euphoria star insisted he was happy people thought he and Chris – who walked the red carpet together at Vanity Fair and TikTok’s Vanities: A Night for Young event Hollywood in Los Angeles earlier this month – were together but wouldn’t confirm their relationship.
Asked about the rumours, he said: “If they want to think that, they can.
“I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everyone’s stuff and nothing can be sacred. That’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”