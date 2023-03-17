Entertainment
The Last of Us Won’t Steal Another Mandalorian Actor to Play Abby
After The Mandalorian aired this week, I found someone in my mention wondering what I thought of Katy OBrian potentially playing Abby in The Last of Us season 2.
My first thought was who is Katy OBrian? then I realized she was playing Office Kane in The Mandalorian, but I still didn’t get the link to Abby.
SO I realized she also just played the Quantum Realm warrior Jentorra in the new Ant-Man movie. Alright, I understand now.
SO I saw it on Instagram:
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Yeah okay, I’m really starting to be convinced now. I prepared to write an article that it was possible that The Last of Us could steal its second The Mandalorian actor will play Abby in the form of OBrian, whereas previously they cast Pedro Pascal to play the lead role, Joel, which has delayed The Mandalorian season 3 itself until now, given its double filming roles that will continue for a while longer.
Abby is a famous main character in The Last of Us Part 2, with her physique an important part of her personality. Her looks, inspired by crossfitter Colleen Fotsch, caused a lot of (very annoying) debate when part 2 came out, and here we have OBrian, who could very well be the most hitched-up actress I’ve seen who was not originally a WWE star or UFC fighter. And maybe even more than those. With roles in Mando and an MCU movie, could this be his next step?
Well, it turns out not. As I continued my research, I discovered that OBrian had already addressed this issue a few days ago, saying that she tried to get an audition for The Last of Us, but couldn’t:
Although she does not explicitly say she was auditioning for Abby, I mean, that’s implied. And then OBrians wife also says in that quote tweet that she thinks the role that people are pushing for (Abby) has already been cast. Given that The Last of Us season 2 could start filming by the end of this year, it certainly seems possible.
The running theory has always been that The Wilds actress Shannon Berry might already have the part, as her face makes her look like an Abby play, and she’s followed on Instagram by Neil Druckmann. But nothing has been announced, and I wouldn’t be shocked if Abby ended up being someone no one has yet considered.
It remains to be seen how much the series needs Abby to be faithful to the game. Does her face have to be identical? Because Bella Ramsey doesn’t look like the Ellie game, and her casting was more about capturing her personality. Does Abby have to be OBrian level? Or is there a middle ground for physicality? A main issue with the potential casting of OBrians is that she is 30, opposite Ramsey, a 19-year-old who is currently playing 14, while Abby is supposed to be much closer in age. Ellies.
So that doesn’t seem to be happening, although his career trajectory and his biceps might indicate that in another world OBrian might have been a contender for this part. Well, see who they end up going with instead.
