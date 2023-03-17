Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Calls Alaya F Bollywood’s Next Superstar; Check his reaction
Last update: March 16, 2023, 9:26 p.m. HST
Priyanka Chopra Calls Pooja Bedi’s Daughter Alaya F Bollywood’s Next Superstar
Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, actress Alaya F described feeling overwhelmed and grateful to be praised by Priyanka Chopra.
Global icon Priyanka Chopra wants Alaya F to be Bollywood’s next superstar. While promoting her upcoming Citadel series, Chopra sat down for an interaction at South by Southwest 2023 (SXSW 2023), where she praised Alaya F for having a unique perspective. As soon as the interview caught the Freddy actress’ attention, she couldn’t help but share it with her family online on Instagram. The youngster described feeling overwhelmed and grateful to be praised by Priyanka Chopra.
Alaya F shared the clip of the interaction and expressed, I can’t even begin to describe how overwhelmed and grateful I feel!! When your most favorite actor chooses you when asked who he thinks deserves to be Bollywood’s next superstar, there’s literally no better feeling in the world! Thank you, thank you, thank you, Priyanka Chopra. Smile and dance all day. Take a look at his reaction here:
Priyanka Chopra first took the name Alia Bhatts before declaring her already a superstar. She took a few seconds to introspect before finally taking the name Alayas. Priyanka Chopra is convinced the Freddy star isn’t trying to be like everyone else. She said, I think Alia is, but she’s a Bollywood superstar so I can’t say. I really like Alaya Furniturewala, she is the daughter of Pooja Bedi. And I told her when I met her that I just thought she was cool and had a unique perspective. She’s not trying to be like everyone else. I think we will know in a few years.
Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming sci-fi drama series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. Featuring agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, the show is already set to feature several spinoffs in India, Spain, Mexico and the Alps. The web show’s first season consists of six episodes, which are set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. She also has the romantic comedy Love Again in the works alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.
Alaya F last played the lead role in Anurag Kashyap’s musical drama Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. She has U-Turn, Ek Aur Gazab Kahani and Sri lined up in her chat.
