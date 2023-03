CAA signs Rosy McEwen, ‘Blue Jean’, ‘Apartment 7A’ actor

CAA have signed rising British star Rosy McEwen. The actor, who was nominated for Variety 10 Actors to Watch for 2020, was not previously represented in the United States and will now be represented by the agency across the board. In 2022, McEwen won the British Independent Film Award for Best Lead Performance for “Blue Jean”. She played the role of Jean, a closeted teacher pushed to the brink when a new student threatens to expose his sexuality as Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government plans to pass a law stigmatizing gays and lesbians in 1988 in England. Variety exclusively announced that McEwen will take on the role — her first starring role — in the film, written and directed by Georgia Oakley. “Jean is a woman who has to wear many masks in the different areas of her life, and as such she has this kind of tense, cloistered energy that Rosy has absolutely mastered,” Oakley said at the time. “I think it takes an actor like Rosy, with such intelligence and poise to communicate those kinds of complex emotions; I look forward to working with her to bring Jean to life. “Blue Jean” premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where it won the Giornate Degli Autori Audience Award. The BAFTA-nominated film will be released in the United States by Magnolia Pictures later this year. McEwen will next be seen opposite Julia Garner in Paramount Players’ “Apartment 7A.” The mysterious new psychological thriller, believed to be tied to “Rosemary’s Baby,” is executive produced by John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger (for Sunday Night), along with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller (via Platinum Dunes). The project is directed by Natalie Erika James; James also co-wrote the screenplay with Christian White, based on a screenplay by Skylar James. On television, she is best known for playing Libby Hatch in “The Alienist.” The TNT limited series, based on the bestselling novel by Caleb Carr and starring Dakota Fanning, Daniel Brühl and Luke Evans. Alongside her on-screen work, she recently completed a run as Desdemona in the National Theater production of “Othello.” In addition to CAA, McEwen continues to be represented in the UK by Curtis Brown Group; Lucy Popkin at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; and Public Eye Communications.

