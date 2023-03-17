Claudia Raia, Brazilian actress, gives birth to a baby at 56





Brazilian TV star Claudia Raia says she had the surprise of her life when she found out she was pregnant at 55. At the time, Raia thought she was going through menopause, which happens around the age of 51, according to the Cleveland Clinic. In conversation with Brazilian journalist Renata Ceribelli, Raia said that she and her husband, Jarbas Homem de Mello, had undergone a failed cycle of in vitro fertilization. The couple chose not to do another cycle. I looked at God and said, OK. I understand. It wasn’t meant to be, she said. Then Raia and Homem de Mello naturally engineered a turn of events that left her doctors stunned, she said. The odds of that happening are “far less than 1%,” according to Dr. Elizabeth Sarah Ginsburga reproductive endocrinologist at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston who did not personally treat Raia. Ginsburg mentions a population study done on the Hutterites, a community similar to the Amish or Mennonites. “They don’t use contraception, they have a very low incidence of sexually transmitted diseases, and no pregnancies have been reported past age 46, in this fairly large population,” she told TODAY.com. Ginsburg notes that data shows that the likelihood of a 44-year-old woman bringing home a baby from an IVF cycle is less than 2%. Raia was 55 when she conceived. The chances of miscarriage after age 45 are about 80%, she noted. But on February 11, 2023, Raia and Homem de Mello welcomed a baby boy named Luca. The baby joined adult siblings Enzo and Sophia from Raias’ previous marriage. We are overflowing with happiness and love, Raia wrote on Instagram. Ginsburg says what happened to Raia is nothing short of a medical miracle. “Most women in their 50s use donor eggs because the eggs from a woman that age, if she has any, are usually chromosomally abnormal,” says Ginsburg. She adds that there are also many health risks associated with pregnancy in your 50s. “Studies show a high incidence of early preeclampsia or hypertensive disorders,” says Ginsburg. “In some cases, the pregnant woman’s kidneys stop working well, or their liver function may become abnormal. Sometimes a baby has to be delivered very prematurely to save the mother’s life. That’s what really worries us. “ Bottom line, Ginsburg says, “If it was really a spontaneous pregnancy, she had very lucky.” Related video:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/parents/moms/claudia-raia-brazil-baby-age-56-rcna75268 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related