Watch: ‘Mothers are always judged,’ Bollywood star Rani Mukerji says, calling out sexism

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who plays a feisty mother in her new performative drama Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, has spoken out against the double standard that exists in modern parenthood.

Mothers are always judged, Mukerji said in a video interview with Gulf News.

As you know, when a child grows up and is well, it is always the education of the father. But if the child for some reason is spoiled, it is the mothers who are blamed for spoiling this child. The mother is still at fault, she added.

Mukerji, who is married to Yash Raj Films’ honcho Aditya Chopra and has a seven-year-old daughter Aadira with him, says these words not with malice but with a sagacity that can only come with age and skill. experience.

Her calm and collected demeanor stands in stark contrast to her latest role as the wry and wry Debika Chatterjee in her new film, which will be released in cinemas across the United Arab Emirates on March 17.

Directed by Ashima Chibber and co-produced by Zee Studios, Mukerji brings to life the harrowing 2011 episode of an Indian mother, Sagarika Bhattacharya, who is based in Norway and whose young children are taken away by Norwegian child protection authorities after having declared her an incompetent and mentally unstable mother.

Director Chibber cuts out important parts of Bhattacharya’s life and his long and arduous child custody battle in Norway and then in Indian courts. Cultural norms such as feeding your child with your hands instead of a knife and fork, sleeping with your young children, and placing a Kohl’s point, a common custom among Indians to ward off evil, are weaponized and used against Debika by his opposition lawyers. Heavy hints that her character is also trapped in a borderline toxic marriage with a seemingly emotionally stable but gassed-up husband, played by Anirban Bhattacharya, further eroded her parenting scores.

The film singularly focuses on Debika’s long struggle to regain custody of her children and the right to live in dignity. The shocking incident, which saw Norwegian child protection authorities come under fire for their controversial decision to separate children from birth parents due to cultural confusion and bias, has also become a diplomatic flashpoint where governments of both countries have started a discussion on how to resolve the crisis. A personal trauma soon began to have geopolitical ramifications.

Honestly, I can’t even put myself in his shoes, because it’s too traumatic a thought to even let it cross your mind. I was completely shocked when I heard about this story. An Indian family living abroad could have faced so much injustice! It was beyond my thinking, Mukerji said.

The actress, who is one of Bollywood’s most towering talents with a striking screen presence, also points out that Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway is a stark departure from the usual Bollywood films that romanticize and glorify the experience of Indian immigrants in developed countries.

For me, when I think of Indians living abroad, the image that is always given to us is that they have a good life. Everything is great about their lifestyle etc. But what we often forget are the challenges they face on a daily basis. Being Indian in another country and trying to embrace someone’s cultural beliefs and stay true to one’s roots is a challenge, Mukerji said.

Bollywood films are known for producing brilliant performers and romances set in traditionally wealthy countries. Indian families based outside their home country often live in lavish homes and drive posh cars, a nod to the American/European dream and the joys of capitalism.

But these struggles to be Indian in another country are always sidelined. Everyone talks about their best lifestyle, but this is the story of an Indian woman who suffered abroad because of her cultural beliefs. And that didn’t even happen a long time ago, but very recently in 2011, Mukerji said.

Mukerji, who is known for her stellar turns in movies like Talaash in which she played a mother seeking closure after her son’s drowning and her comedy villain Bunty Aur Babli, also admits she wasn’t at the aware of this affair, even though it was widely covered in the news media at the time.

Despite the media covering the news, I was still unaware of the case until I was offered this movie in 2021. This story needs to be told and needs to be heard. This is a story that should make noise. And as an artist, I thought it was appropriate to make a film about a mother who showed courage, love and determination. She never gave up. She fought her husband and her countries to get her children back, Mukerji said.

Apparently, his own mother was a crucial point of reference for Mukerji who thinks she is not a pure, puritanical Bengali. This actress grew up in Mumbai, but her mother’s firm stance on keeping her own roots helped her play Debika better.

I saw my mother struggle in her life. She is the closest Bengali mother you can get and I watched her closely while growing up. I felt that the character of Debikas was very close to her. I couldn’t identify with her as Rani because I was born and raised in Bombay. I am not a typical Bengali mother, but Debika is very much like my mother. My mother grew up in West Bengal and had a different twang.

She got married 50 years ago and moved to Bombay, but she hasn’t left her roots. She sounds like a Bengali even now. His Hindi is broken and his English is broken. I wanted Debika to come across as an authentic person. Indian movies always perform South Indian sound in Hindi, Punjabi or Haryanvi but it is rare for West Bengal Bengali to be shown. They have a different twang, Mukerji said.

In her quest for authenticity, Mukerji embodies an unleashed mother. Debikas fierce, loud and furiously anguished. She isn’t always likable and seems excessive in some of the emotionally charged scenes where she moans and cries out her anguish. So, wasn’t Mukerji worried that she would come across as strident and over the top? The film is told from a traumatic response of a troubled mother.

Every mother is different and every mother will react very differently. Debika focused only on the pain she felt when her children were taken from her. Imagine a nursing mother and her child is taken away from her. You can’t tell a mother how to internalize the pain? For an actor, it is very easy to do nothing. But the beauty of Debika was that she was shameless. She just wanted her kids at all costs, Mukerji said. She wasn’t mad, just mad at her kids and how to get them back.

And remember that everyone reacts differently at crucial times in their lives. Debika’s husband was more rational than here. There was this interesting dichotomy, she added.

While this veteran actress, who has thrived in Bollywood for nearly two decades, is a formidable force of nature in this film, the parts about how she deals with her husband’s toxic behavior were ambiguous. Was it deliberate?

There were some things we could legally listen to, there was a band around us. What wasn’t legally approved couldn’t be in the story So something can make it feel like we’re on the fence But it’s cleverly written but we couldn’t go deeper because we didn’t We weren’t allowed to But it’s still a powerful story, Mukherjee said.

And we hear it loud and clear.

