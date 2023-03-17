Ginny + Georgia actress Brianne Howey is pregnant | Entertainment
Brianne Howey is pregnant.
The ‘Ginny + Georgia’ actress is expecting her first child with hubby Matt Ziering — whom she wed in July 2021 — and couldn’t be happier to have an “ever new +1” in her life.
The 33-year-old star shared a photo of herself in a long brown dress that showed off her growing bump on Instagram on Thursday (3/16/23) and wrote:
“@boss show with my new +1 forever [heart emoji] Thank you for receiving us!
“Loved every second of the new #hugoboss collection.”
A rep for the actress also confirmed the news to People magazine and said they were “very happy for Brianne and this exciting new chapter.”
Brianne’s “Ginny + Georgia” co-stars Antonia Gentry and Diesel La Torraca, who play her on-screen children, were quick to congratulate the actress.
Antonia commented: “So. happy. for. you (sic)”
And Diesel exclaimed, “I can’t wait to be a big brother!!! So excited!!!”
Brianne has previously spoken of her excitement at playing a mother on “Ginny + Georgia.”
She said: “I always looked forward to the day when I could play a mother. My mother passed away, but that made this role all the more special because it took places from me and I kind of have to live on the other side of the table. I definitely have more appreciation for teens and parenting after that.”
And she also explained that her late mother inspired her performance on the show.
She said: “My mum had me at 21, she had my sister at 25 and my mum had to really scramble. I watched her work so hard that she ended up becoming a consultant in great software, but it didn’t start that way.
“So anyway that we can save a little bit of money, whether it’s lying or getting old or hoarding food and taking it to the movies, those are the things that have been very normalized for us.
“So a lot of the scenes that I think would have been jarring between Ginny and Georgia were a bit more normalized.”
