Connect with us

Entertainment

Sana Khan, Indian reality TV contestant and Bollywood actress, is pregnant with her first child

Sana Khan, Indian reality TV contestant and Bollywood actress, is pregnant with her first child

 


Former Big Boss India contestant Sana Khan and her husband, businessman Mufti Anas Saiyad, are ready for a new chapter in their lives. The actress, in an interview with Iqraa TV, confirmed that she was pregnant and said that her delivery was scheduled for June.

Khan spoke of her excitement about becoming a mother soon. Bohot acha (very nice), she said. I can not wait to be there. Obviously, it’s a completely different trip. Bohot emotionally bhi thoda mere liye as female ek up and down both chalta rehta hai (emotionally i faced many ups and downs). But I think it’s a nice trip. I’m just waiting to have my baby in my arms…that’s all.”

Khan surprised fans with her wedding announcement in November 2020. She had been going through a breakup publicly, but it wasn’t until her wedding photos were released that Khan’s marriage went public.

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: