Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Regular Monthly Dividend Schedule for April for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares | Business





COS COB, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 17, 2023– Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE, CSSEP, CSSEL, CSSEN), one of the largest providers of premium content to value-conscious consumers, today announced the timing of its monthly dividend payment dividend of $0.2031 per unit of its 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares for April 2023. The dividend will be payable on or about April 15, 2023 to holders of record as of March 31, 2023. The dividend will be paid in cash. About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content for value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the United States, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, an ad-supported free streaming television service (FAST), with more than 160 channels as well as a video-on-demand (TVOD) transaction service and a network of approximately 34,000 kiosks across the United States. for DVD rental. To deliver original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires and distributes motion pictures and television series through its subsidiaries Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the popular book series and produces premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand. Forward-Looking Statements and Available Information This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and management’s current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. These assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our primary strategy, our operating profit and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including operating cash, available funds and access to funding sources, free cash flow, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, the ability of the company’s content offerings to gain market acceptance, the company’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees or directors, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to make strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations, the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks and general conditions market conditions affecting demand for the company’s services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on November 14, 2022. If any of these risks materialize, or if our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this Press release. Information regarding the Redbox acquisition and related transactions is qualified by reference to the company’s current reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 11, 2022 (as amended on May 12, 2022), June 6, 2022 , August 12, 2022, and November 14, 2022, and all exhibits filed relating to such reports and the aforementioned registration statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any changes in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230317005010/en/ CONTACT: INVESTOR RELATIONS Zaia Lawandow Chicken soup for the entertainment of the soul Zlawandow@chickensoupforthesoul.comMEDIA Pierre Binazeski Chicken Soup for Soul Entertainment Company pbinazeski@chickensoupforthesoul.com KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CONNECTICUT INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMUNICATION MEDIA SOURCE: Chicken soup for Soul Entertainment Inc. Copyright BusinessWire 2023. PUBLISHED: 03/17/2023 08:30 / DISK: 03/17/2023 08:31 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230317005010/en

