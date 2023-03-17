| Entertainment/Life | nola.com

My dogs love their daily walks; it really is the highlight of their day. Every walk is an opportunity to smell every mailbox, get some fresh air and exercise.

Interacting with the world outside of our home environment is important for their overall health. Even though my two puppies will be 16 and 13 this year, they both enjoy this daily ritual.

As important as this outing is for the dogs, it’s important to make sure we’re aware of our surroundings and neighbors.

By following some basic best practices, we can maintain positive relationships with our neighbors and keep the experience safe and enjoyable for our pets and others.

RULE 1: Always keep the dog on a leash unless you are in a designated off-leash area, such as a dog park.

Some people ignore this rule, believing that their dog is well trained and has enough self-control to stay by their side. It could be dangerous.

Having the animal on a leash protects it, you and anyone you encounter along the way. Pets may be frightened or upset by another animal or person.

We also need to be aware of other people’s personal space, as not everyone is looking to be approached by a dog.

Ultimately, dogs are animals and their behavior is not always predictable.

A heavy-duty traditional 4-6 foot leash is recommended to ensure the safety of the walker, dog and others. The leash should be long enough for the dog to have some freedom, but short enough to maintain control.

I don’t recommend using retractable leashes because they provide less control and can pose a serious risk of injury to people and pets.

RULE #2: Clean up after your pup. We must consider both personal and public spaces, so cleaning applies to community areas such as parks, sidewalks and streets as well as yards.

Be sure to bring plenty of plastic bags on every walk and pick up the poop every time. My leashes are each equipped with a bag dispenser and a dooloop to hold used bags.

RULE #3: Be respectful of people and property. Allowing a dog to wander into other people’s yards, disturb gardens, terrorize flowers, or pee all over lawn decorations is simply bad etiquette.

Treat the property of others as you would like your own to be treated.

If the dog is a barker, jumper, or longer, it’s important to discourage this behavior and keep a safe distance from people you encounter along the walk.

My dog, Romeo, barks at people running, passing cars, bikes and golf carts. We have worked to correct this behavior, but since adopting it as a senior, it has been a challenge. Although I know Romeo is harmless, he could potentially scare those who don’t know him.

RULE #4: Put the phone away. It is important to stay alert, aware of your surroundings and present during walks.

You are responsible for your dog’s actions and will want to be alert to traffic, other stray animals, people along the road, etc. Always be ready to change course, if necessary.

Walks are a great way to spend quality time with our dogs and are beneficial to their overall health. Let’s all do our part to make it a pleasant and safe experience for everyone.

Events

March 25-26: Animal Rescue New Orleans will have a booth at the New Orleans Home and Garden Show at the Ernest Morial Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. ARNO will have adoptable dogs, a puppy kissing booth, and free items with a donation. For more information, email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.

Traci D. Howerton is the volunteer coordinator of Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO), a volunteer-based nonprofit shelter. For more information about ARNO, visit www.animalrescueneworleans.org.