Nigeria is the new Hollywood and Bollywood: Oyinbo Guy gushes from the movie industry on video





Actor Samuel Ajirebi joined a few other young Nigerian filmmakers for an episode of Nasdaily focusing on the Nigerian film industry

Ajirebi joined the show’s host who was very impressed with the annual Nollywood movie production

The Nasdaily feature also highlighted the plethora of talent in Nollywood and how the industry is slowly taking over from Hollywood and Bollywood. Nollywood actor Samuel Ajirebi recently took to Instagram with an interesting post for his fans and followers on the platform. Apparently, the young actor and filmmaker landed a feature film in a new episode of Nasdaily focusing on the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood. The man gushed about Nollywood. Photo: @nasdaily

Source: Instagram Part of the clip captured Ajirebi giving the round numbers of the number of movies Nollywood produces every year compared to other established industries like Hollywood and Bollywood. According to Ajirebi, while Hollywood releases a total of 1,000 films per year, Nollywood doubles the number with an additional 1,500, bringing the total to 2,500 films per year. Read also Telling African stories to the world: Idris Elba set to partner with Mo Abudu on two new projects PAY ATTENTION: Share your amazing story with our editors! Please contact us via info@corp.legit.ng! Sharing the video, he wrote: “I feel so honored to be part of this episode @nasdaily on the Nigerian film industry (Nollywood).” The show’s host, Nuseir Yassin, also crowned Nigeria as the new Hollywood and Bollywood. Watch the feature below: Nigerians react to Nollywood celebration Ifemnacho said: “I could cry at this point, you guys have really been to different geopolitical areas in Nigeria and it’s heartwarming.” Abdfatai Ridwan Deji said: “The Nigerian actors are the best in the world with excellent English, the Yoruba and Hausa are not left out either, I can see chef Pete Edochie as the legend.” Oyin Elebuibon said: “Oh thank you for showing that part of us. I saw my people. And yes. I’m an actor. Nollywood to the world.” user1535001162617 said: “It’s one of our main industries along with music (afrobeats).” Read also ‘My girls’: Don Jazzy gushes over Tiwa Savage & Ayra Starrs’ new song, with producer Young Jonn jamarley said: “Do you know that there is both Nollywood and Kannywood in Nigeria, well Kannywood is in the northern part of Nigeria.” Mo Abudu will collaborate with Hollywood Idris Elba In the meantime, Legit.ng previously reported that media manager Mo Abudu announced that she would be collaborating with Britain’s Idris Elba to develop more African stories. The Nigerian film producer has shared on her social media that she is set to embark on a major multi-phase project with the internationally renowned actor. Abudu revealed that his company would partner with Idris Elba’s production company, Green Door Pictures, on two projects and discover new African talent. Source: Legit.ng

