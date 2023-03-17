Dancing for the Stars later this month





The Boys & Girls Club of Madison is hosting its first Dancing for the Stars event later this month. The event will feature three local couples Tracey and Matt Gardner, Peggy and Peter Rice, and Amanda and Ed Scott performing a choreographed ballroom routine for a live audience. A special performance by five members of the Boys & Girls Club of Madison will accompany the dancers. Dancers will have two chances to earn rewards in this lively competition. The Mirror Ball Trophy will be awarded to the dancing couple with the highest scores from the panel of special guest judges, including Nannette Crowdus, Anna Graham, Mike Mallory and Cindy Taylor. The People’s Choice Award will be given to the dancing couple with the most votes. Fans of the dancers can help their favorite couple get a head start and support the Boys & Girls Club by voting early. Every dollar donated to a couple counts as one vote, and all proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Madison. Vote by visiting https://madisonstars.givesmart.com. Votes are $1. People also read… We were so excited to have our local celebrity couples dancing for our Star Kids Club! says Katy Cashman, chair of the Dancing for the Stars committee. I want to thank our entire committee and community partners for bringing this fun event to life, as well as the dancers for putting so much time and energy into their routines. I got a few previews of the rehearsals and can’t wait for everyone to see their full performances soon! Adam Mehring with Smooth Sailing Ballroom coaches teams and choreographs their unique routine. Adam has over 12 years of experience teaching professional ballroom dancing. Choreographing the Club Kids performance is Geri Carlson Sauls, who has been teaching dance for over 30 years and supports many local musical theater productions. This event is going to be wonderful. Be sure to vote! says Geri Ficarra, president of the Boys & Girls Club of Madison. Every dollar raised through this event will support the Club’s youth development programs throughout the year. These funds also help the Club be affordable for families by keeping our membership fees just $75-$150 for the whole year. Featuring emcee Bill Price, Dancing for the Stars is at Early Mountain Vineyards on Friday, March 24 at 6:00 p.m. This is a paid event. To purchase tickets during their duration, please visit the link mentioned above. It is not necessary to attend the event to vote for a dancing couple. Located on the campus of Waverly Yowell Elementary School, the Boys & Girls Club of Madison opened in 2008 and is affiliated with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, with a mission to empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Serving youth ages 5 to 18, the Club offers programs focused on promoting academic achievement, healthy lifestyles, good character and good citizenship. Stay up to date with what’s going on Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyprogress.com/community/madisonnews/entertainment/dancing-for-the-stars-later-this-month/article_7d57cb06-c284-11ed-82fb-e39cacfd72cc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related