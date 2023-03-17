“RRR paid for the Oscar” says the Bollywood artist





It is a known fact that South Indian films have been dominating Indian cinema for the past few years. On the other side, several Bollywood biggies turn out to be box office disasters. Although not shown publicly, it is evident that many Hollywoodians are jealous of the rise of South Indian films. Recently, RRR’s Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song at the Oscars. While the whole country was celebrating this gigantic success, many Bollywood directors and actors didn’t even congratulate the RRR team. If a Hindi film achieved this feat, it would have become a national sensation by now and all of Bollywood would have celebrated the success. Besides not celebrating, the people of B-Town also started making fun of RRR’s win. Popular actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s makeup artist Shaan Muttathil has claimed that the RRR team bought the Oscar. On social media he said: “I thought it was only in India that we could buy awards lol. But now even the Oscars. The money and all that we can get when we have money. Even the Oscars lol. Netizens criticized Shaan for his comments. They called him a jealous person who can’t celebrate the success of a Southern movie. Well, that seems to be the case with most Bollywood celebrities.

