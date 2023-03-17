Entertainment
Infiltrated in sepia: Deep blacks, stark shadows define Jethalals photos of Bollywood stars of yesteryear
A striking portrait of Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt greets you on the entrance wall, two life-size photos of Madhuri Dixit smile at you from afar; a series of images with familiar faces draw you inside while sweet old-time melodies played over a radio transport you to a bygone era.
Sitare Zameen By, the current exhibition at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in Noida, brings the enigmatic Bollywood stars of yesteryear to life through elegant black and white portraits by legendary photographer Jethalal H. Thakker. Thakker, a refugee from partition, set up India Photo Studio in 1948, in a spacious art-deco apartment in Dadar (Mumbai), informs Roobina Karode, director and chief curator of KNMA. A master of black-and-white and sepia-toned compositions, Jethalal, Roobina adds, created magic with his gelatin silver prints, a technology he mastered. He created images with deep blacks, striking shadows and organic textures that eventually became his style. About 120 of them are on display at the exhibition.
Dev Anand | Photo credit: Jethalal H. Thakker
In a new light
The exhibit features legendary actors from the 50s and 60s in avatars we may never have seen them in. A photograph of Meena Kumari, who was otherwise perceived as calm, serious and reserved, shows her as a young woman in a sultry costume with eyes and a playful expression. A photo of actor Raaj Kumar, known for his tough characters, features him as a sweet lover in a warm embrace with co-star Nimmi (Nawab Bano); another, by Mithun Chakraborty, known for his versatility and confidence, portrays an innocent young man who has just landed in Mumbai looking for a job. Mithun got his first portfolio shot by Thakker based on which he got admitted to FTII, Pune. The rest, as we know, is history, says Roobina. In a way, she adds, all of these images show the faith stars have placed in the photographer to portray the essence of an emotion embedded in a pose.
Emotions are palpable in all the images and one cannot but look away from the wall which displays nine portraits of the most popular heroines of the Sadhana era, Meena Kumari, Vyjayanthimala and Rajashree to name a few telling each his own story. Another wall, entirely dedicated to Nargis (Jethalal was particularly close to the Dutts), depicts his versatility and liveliness. The enlargements of Madhuri Dixit, the only contemporary face here, blend perfectly with those of her elders thanks to similar lighting, costumes and makeup. The use of lighting, one of the hallmarks of Jethalals, is evident in each portrait with shadows popping out as much as the light.
beyond the stars
The work of the Jethalals, however, was not limited to just superstars. We see awesome portrayals of character artists, directors, villains, music directors, and singers. An entire section features stills of larger-than-life film sets, another recreates the Jethalals studio in Mumbai (now run by his son Vimal Thakker), and a short documentary shown on a headphone-compatible screen provides in-depth insight. of the world. artists’ photography.
Raj Kumar and Rehana | Photo credit: Jethalal H. Thakker
It should also be noted that the real focus of the exhibition is not these stars as such, but Jethalal’s quiet work and patient investment behind all fame and glamour, Roobina points out. The exhibition brings out this facet with elaborate notes on his techniques that highlight how he used cigarette smoke and soot from lamps to create dreamy backgrounds and replaced flash with candles and natural light. Almost all of the photos were taken from a single negative, another technique he mastered. The stars, it is said, waited patiently, while he snapped the perfect shot, sometimes even for hours. This effort is visible in every image, be it the intense portrayals of villains like Jeevan, Pran and Anwar Hussain or the realistic image. by Kishore Kumar among musicians like Naushad, Mukesh and Talat Mahmood, without forgetting the breathtaking portrait of Salim Khan as a dapper young man, far removed from his image as a mythical screenwriter today.
For a variety of audiences
The images sit between the sensibilities of modernist aspirations while retaining the nuances inherent in a populist visual medium, such as film. There are several photos of actors from different generations on display, from Bharat Bhushan and Dev Anand to Shashi Kapoor and Meena Kumari.
Souraya | Photo credit: Jethalal H. Thakker
This diversity and variety of subjects also fascinate several generations of audiences, from those who saw the actors in their heyday to those who are only discovering them now. The older generation embraced the exhibit, and the younger generation sees these photographs not just as historical artifacts, but as portraits of glorious personalities, Roobina explains. We hope this show will familiarize young people with the personalities of these stars and inspire them to explore the cinema of the 1950s and 1960s, she concludes.
Sitare Zameen Par is on display at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Arts, Noida until April 30.
