» Springsteen Albany show postponed; Now scheduled for September at MVP Arena





ALBANIA – “The Boss” will be back in September. Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, who canceled a show last Tuesday at MVP Arena in Albany due to illness, officially rescheduled the date Friday. They are set to return on September 19, according to social media announcements from Springsteen and MVP Arena. Two other shows canceled for the same reasons, at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut and Columbus, Ohio, have also been postponed until September. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates, according to the announcement. Last Saturday, E Street Band member Little Steven Van Zandt posted an encouraging message about concert postponements on Twitter, saying: No need to be anxious or scared. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon. Springsteen, 73, began the tour Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fla., in front of 20,000 fans who mostly attended the 28-song show that included hits like Born to Run, Glory Days, Rosalita, Promised Land and Backstreets. Rescheduled dates have been announced for shows postponed last week in Columbus, Uncasville and Albany. Previously purchased tix will be honored for the new date. If you are unable to attend and have purchased tickets directly from Ticketmaster, you have until 4/16/23 to request a refund. pic.twitter.com/RDb7F5WtrZ Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 17, 2023 In a story last month that began COVID has come to E Street, Asbury Park Press reported that E Street Band members Van Zandt and Soozie Tyrell missed a Feb. 10 show in Dallas. The setbacks come several months after Springsteen released their last album, Only the Strong Survive, in November. The famous musician has sold an estimated 140 million albums while winning 20 Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony Award in a career that spanned all or part of six decades. The first leg of their US tour will conclude with a homecoming on April 14 in New Jersey before the band heads overseas beginning with a concert on April 28 in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Springsteen then returns for further US concert dates this summer, including a performance at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, and further dates through December. The Associated Press contributed to this story. GAZETTE COVER Make sure you have access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscription page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, Life & Arts, Life & Arts, News, News, Schenectady County

