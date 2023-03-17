AEW Rampage Powerhouse Hobbs Rey Fenix ​​Daniel Garcia Brody King Bollywood Boyz Taya Valkyrie





Powerhouse Hobbs defends the TNT Championship for the first time against Rey Fenix. Additionally, Taya Valkyrie makes her in-ring debut and Daniel Garcia takes on Brody King. You can catch AEW Rampage Friday at the 11:30 p.m. special time and /pm pt streaming on TSN+. TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) (with QT Marshall) vs. Rey Fenix ​​(with Alex Abrahantes) Will Hobbs did exactly what he promised to do in the March 8 edition of Dynamite. After winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Hobbs defeated Wardlow in a Last Man Standing match for the TNT Championship when Wardlow was unable to meet the 10 count after being power bombarded offstage. Of course, Hobbs didn’t do it alone. He had help from QT Marshall, who made his return to AEW after a long absence. Marshall now appears to be working as an adviser to Hobbs and revealed to Dynamite last Wednesday that it was his lackey, Aaron Solo, who broke into Wardlow’s car to steal his belongings, including his title belt, last week. . But now that he has won the title, Hobbs will have to defend it and his first defense will not be easy. Answering his open challenge is none other than former AEW World Tag Team and World Trios Champion Rey Fenix. One half of Lucha Bros., Fenix ​​has never held AEW singles gold and will be looking to join Kenny Omega as the only AEW competitor to have won a title in all three men’s divisions. Friday’s game promises to be a battle between power and speed. Can Hobbs pull off his first title defense or will Fenix ​​take the gold back to the Triangle of Death? — Jericho Appreciation Society (Daddy Magic Matt Menard and Cool Hand Angelo Parker) vs. Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra) It’s an all-Canadian affair Friday night as Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of Chateauguay, Que., meet the Sihra Brothers of Burnaby, British Columbia. Menard and Parker have spent the past few weeks trying to recruit former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Platinum Max Caster and The Five-Tool Player Anthony Bowens) into the Jericho Appreciation Society. So far, their offer has been met with decided disinterest. Last Wednesday, Menard and Parker vowed to entertain Caster and Bowens on Rampage and told them to settle it. But Menard and Parker will have their hands full with the Bollywood Boyz, who are making just their third AEW appearance. In recent weeks, the Sihras have taken to the ring with The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett), KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight and the Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice and Mance Warner). A veteran squad with talent to spare, Menard and Parker will have their hands full with the Sihra brothers and may find they’ve bitten off more than they can chew very quickly. Which of these Canadian duos will come out on top? — Brody King, AEW World Trios Champion (with Julia Hart) vs. Daniel Garcia (with “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara) – Daniel Garcia felt Brody King’s destructive power firsthand last Wednesday night dynamite. In the Winnipeg main event which saw the House of Black (King, Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews) defeat The Elite (Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) and the Jericho Appreciation Society (Garcia, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara) in a three-way match to retain their AEW World Trios Championships, it was Garcia who won the pinfall. Hoisted into a suplex by Matthews and thrown to King for a salute from Asbury Park, the former ROH Pure Champion ate Dante’s Inferno and was pinned. On Friday, Garcia will have another chance against King, but this time in a singles match. Although the two have spent time in the same promotions, this will be the first one-on-one meeting between the two. Garcia will have a point to prove. Not only would a win net him a win over King, but it would most likely bring JAS back into the discussion for a shot at the House of Black Championships. In any case, Friday’s game should be very entertaining. Can he go 1-1 with King or is there a Gonzo Bomb waiting in Garcia’s future? — MORE: – from Vancouver Taya Valkyrie makes his in-ring debut

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tsn.ca/aew-rampage-powerhouse-hobbs-rey-fenix-daniel-garcia-brody-king-bollywood-boyz-taya-valkyrie-1.1932915 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related