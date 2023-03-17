Symphonies, Chorales, ‘Drinking Habits’ and More Weekend Fun – Boulder Daily Camera





TODAY Arrange Comedic mayhem ensues when two nuns conspire to secretly make wine to keep the convent going in the Drinking Habits farce, playing at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays, until March 26, at the Longmont Theater Company, 513 Main St., Longmont; $32 to $33; longmonttheatre.org. Dance The dance piece Duality in Motion seeks to evoke memories, balancing joy and sorrow in performance by the Tara Cluck Dance Company, and it takes place at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $15 to $25; thedairy.org. Music Psycho-funk pioneers Pigeons Playing Ping Pong have made their way to headlining arenas, but you can catch them in the privacy of the Boulder Theatre, 2032 14th St., Boulder, at 8 p.m. Friday and on Saturday, with Tenth Mountain Division openers; $35; axs.com. WEEKEND Symphony The music of Mexican composer Silvestre Revueltas, as well as George Gershwin, Maurice Ravel and Aaron Copland are featured, along with clarinet soloist Jason Shafer when the Longmont Symphony Orchestra performs Art of Influence, America Part 2 at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. Sundays at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont; $10 to $39; longmontsymphony.org. Music The all-female string quartet Spinphony breaks down the walls between classical music and pop and rock when they perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Nissis, 1455 Coal Creek Drive, Lafayette; $25 to $30; nissis.com. Culture The Boulder Concert and Chamber Chorales will perform songs from African, Brazilian, Chinese, Mexican and Ukrainian traditions at their A Nation of Immigrants concert at 4 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 1421 Spruce St., Boulder; $5 to $26;boulderchorale.org. COMING performance art Internationally acclaimed choreographer and dancer Robert Sher-Machherndl and his Lemon Sponge Cake Ballet Company call Boulder home and he will perform his physically charged piece Gone at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Boulder JCC, 6007 Oreg Ave., Boulder; $18;boulderjcc.org. FREE Art R Gallery and Wine Bar will hold a Meet the Artists reception for the creators responsible for the galleries’ current exhibition “7 Deadly Sins” from 6-9pm tonight at 2027 Broadway, Boulder; free; rgallery.art. CHILDREN Music Children up to age 7, accompanied by a caregiver, are introduced to orchestral instruments by Le Petite Musique: The Story of Peter Rabbit when the Colorado Symphony Orchestra performs at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. 30 a.m. Saturday at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont; free; longmontcolorado.gov.

