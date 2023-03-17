Gorgeous Kareena Kapoor lookalike leaves fans in awe | Bollywood

An Instagram user from New Delhi looking like Kareena Kapoor left fans in disbelief by sharing a video of herself dancing to the song Chicken Kuk-Doo-Koo from the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). Kareena and her co-star Salman Khan had danced together in the catchy song composed by. In the Instagram Reel, the young woman, who seems to be a fan of Kareena, copies the actor’s expressions and looks towards the camera from the film. Some fans even felt that Kareena’s husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, would be confused. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor says she loves taking care of her home and asks her son Taimur to help set the table for guests) A young woman who looks like actress Kareena Kapoor has shared a video of herself dancing to a song by Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).

User named Asmita Guptaa from New Delhi posted her video on Instagram with the caption, “Comment below red emojis #reels #reelsinstagram #trending #kareenakapoor #bajrangibhaijaan.” The young woman attempted to replicate Kareena’s look from the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), with her hair pulled back in a braid and dark eye makeup. Lip-syncing to the song Chicken Kuk-Doo-Koo sung by Mohit Chauhan and Palak Muchhal, Asmita uses a knife and fork to follow the song. The resemblance is quite close at times.

Fans also felt the same way and took to the comments section of her post to share their views. One fan wrote: “Even saif would be confused now.” Another added: “This is unreal! How can you be so perfect! For a second I felt like I was looking at Kareena Kapoor (red heart emoji) man you really are God’s favorite child (hug emoji).” “You really look like Kareena,” another fan shared.

Kareena is currently vacationing with her family in Africa and shares candid photos of Saif and their visiting sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. On Friday, the fourth season of her talk show What Women Want was launched. Her first guest was her cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor was last seen in the movie Lal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan. (1994). Kareena has The Devotion of Suspect X and The Buckingham Murders movies slated for release this year. She is also making her producer debut on the latter project. Kareena will also begin filming The Crew alongside actors Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.