Legendary actor Lance Reddick, voice of Commander Zavala in Destiny 2, has died









Reddick was in the middle of a press tour for John Wick 4 when he died of what reports call “natural causes” at age 60. As reported by TMZ, legendary actor Lance Reddick has died at home at the age of 60. The cause of death is currently unclear, but law enforcement sources told TMZ it “appeared to be natural.” The news is both tragic and shocking, as Reddick was in the middle of a press tour for the movie John Wick: Chapter 4 in which he plays the character of Charon. As noted TMZhe was even scheduled to make an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show next week. Outside of the John Wick movies, Reddick has appeared in a slew of TV shows, movies, and even video games. Notably, Reddick has served as the voice of iconic Destiny 2 character Commander Zavala, including as recently as the game’s Lightfall expansion. Reddick has shared his passion for voicing Zavala with fans in many ways over the years, including in social media tweets where he honored fan requests to hear the character dig deeper to put other characters. from Destiny 2 as Empress Caiatl in their place. Dear @xMechanizex And @DestinyTheGame fans: this is for you. #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/uYYKIuyI25 —Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) February 10, 2021 Reddick is not only loved by the Destiny 2 community as the voice of Commander Zavala, he is also cherished by the Horizon community and he is both the voice and face of Sylens in Zero Dawn and Forbidden West. Along with lending his voice and likeness to popular characters in games, Reddick boasts an impressive list of acting credits ranging from portraying Cedric Daniels on The Wire, to Phillip Broyles on Fringe, to recent roles like Albert Wesker in the Resident Evil TV series. © Game Rant, Guerrilla Games To get a better sense of the significant impact and weight of Lance Reddick’s passing, we recommend browsing through his long list of credits at IMDB. No matter where you know him from, it is extremely heartbreaking to learn of Lance Reddick’s passing. With that, we’d love to hear from you on Chatty about some of your favorite roles played by Reddick. We also send our best wishes to Reddick’s family and loved ones following his passing. To the legend himself, rest in peace and thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your amazing work over the years as Commander Zavala, as the Sylens, and as the amazing yourself. Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror and indie games. He’s also a Tetris fanatic who is fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99…and all games in general. But especially Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

