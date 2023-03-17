Must read! Bollywood and its new promotional techniques





Bombay: There was a time when in Bollywood, there was only a basic promotional strategy; first the teaser was released, later the trailer was released, interviews, music release and finally the movie was released. But now things are changing after the pandemic and manufacturers are trying to use some cool techniques that would appeal to the public. So, today, let’s look at the different promotional techniques that are used in Bollywood… Fan promotions A film that was not promoted much by actors, but by fans was Pathaan. There is no doubt that Shah Rukh Khans fans were super excited about the movie and clearly, it was a movie that became a hit because of the fan clubs that promoted it. Read also : Must read! Bollywood celebrities who repeat their outfits #AskSessions While Shah Rukh Khan didn’t give a single interview to promote Pathaan, he did #AskSRK sessions and it caught everyone’s attention. He talked about the film and many other things. The interaction sessions are now attended by many stars like Ajay Devgn, Nani, Yami Gautam and others. City tours Previously, city tours also happened, but it is clear that now manufacturers are focusing more on this. For Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor traveled to many major cities across the country for promotions. Take references from other films If you have seen the social media promotions of Dream Girl 2 and even Pop Kaun (web series), they take references from other movies and promote their movie and web series. Well it looks interesting but let’s see if they will attract the audience or not Do you think these promotional strategies would work in favor of films in the future? Let us know in the comments below… Read also : Shocking! These famous catfights between B-Town actresses had become the talk of the town For more news and updates from the world of TV, Bollywood and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

