RRR Oscar wins “The first of a long series”





GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The 2023 Oscars were a sign of good things to come for India’s film industry known collectively as Bollywood, according to a former movie star living in the upstate. On Sunday, the 2023 Oscars gave Indian blockbuster ‘RRR’ the award for best original song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ and brought a performance of the track – and the energetic dance that accompanies it – to a nationwide stage. It is the first song from an Indian film to win an Oscar. For Sunitha Raj, a former Bollywood actress now living in Greenville, the moment was magical. “For us, as Indians, it was a phenomenal moment. For me, as a movie star, it was beyond imagination,” Raj said on Friday. Over a span of 10 years, Raj starred in over 50 Bollywood films, including remakes of popular American movies like Sleeping Beauty and Mrs. Doubtfire, often in a lead role. Today she is a dance teacher and lives and teaches in Greenville. “The Oscars, when I was in the industry, it wasn’t something we thought about. We were so far apart, continents apart. We didn’t think it was possible said Raj. Since moving to America, Raj has done her part to share some of the culture and style of Bollywood. She operates a dance studio, NRITHYANJALI School Of Dance (NSOD), in Greenville, and recently began teaching dance at Senior Action in Wade Hampton. Raj’s NSOD students performed Naatu Naatu in a recital last year, and now she teaches it to seniors at Senior Action in Wade Hampton. “My older students are a lot like my four- and five-year-old students. They all have the same amount of energy, the same amount of love and openness to do anything, to try anything,” she said. Now that a popular movie has made it to America and won a major award, Raj predicts there will be more to make the jump and succeed. “This is the first of more to come,” she said. “It ignites that little spark for people to see what Bollywood is, what ‘RRR’ is. That spark of curiosity can make people want to explore more and see more movies and what’s there. has else.

