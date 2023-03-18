Ram Charan reacts to becoming a global superstar without going to Bollywood’; Here’s what he has to say





Ram Charan, the popular actor in the Telugu film industry has gained immense popularity across the world due to his performance in the blockbuster released in 2022, RRR. The famous actor played real-life freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in the magnum opus and won immense love for his stellar performance in director SS Rajamouli. RRR gained worldwide recognition after the song “Naatu Naatu” won several prestigious awards and accolades, including the Oscar and Golden Globe Award for 2023. Ram Charan on the rise of Southern cinema and becoming a global superstar The Telugu superstar, who recently attended the India Today Conclave 2023, spoke extensively about his acting career, future plans, personal life and more. Interestingly, host Rajdeep Sardesai asked Ram Charan about the rise of southern cinema and becoming a global superstar without going to Bollywood. “Not just RRR, we’ve seen with Southern cinema in general – the rise of Southern cinema over the past 18 months. One blockbuster after another. Is there a boost of confidence you have? Like, ‘I don’t have to go to Bollywood now to make it happen. I’m a global superstar without going to Bollywood.’?, the veteran journalist asked. “Yes. It started and it had a very strong impact on our films. In Telugu, it happens with Baahubali and now crosses all borders. I think RRR is a big hit, not because it comes from the South “We have so many industries from Bengal to Tamil Nadu in the south. We have fantastic directors. And I think what will really impact the West are the stories that are rooted in our stories,” said said the actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the Zanjeer remake. “Magadheera was like that. Lagaan was like that. Parasite from Korea – it was their own story. Anyone who makes films from their culture, their struggles and their emotions – India has it all. And the West and global audiences are ready to accept someone original,” Ram Charan explained. When Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi met Home Minister Amit Shah Ram Charan, who returned to Delhi after attending a gala during the 2023 Academy Awards, met with the country’s Honorable Home Minister Amit Shah. The RRR star was accompanied by his father, Telugu cinema megastar Chiranjeevi. The father-son duo reportedly had a great interaction with Shah, who congratulated Ram Charan on RRR’s massive win at the Oscars and Golden Globes. READ ALSO : Ram Charan showers love on his wife Upasana, the lucky mascot; Opens up about fatherhood

