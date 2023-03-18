Is Jeremy Renner’s Hollywood career over? Actor thinks acting “isn’t a priority anymore”





Content of the article Jeremy Renner is said to think acting is no longer a priority in his life.

Content of the article The Avengers actor, 52, who had his chest and legs pulverized by his 14,000-pound Pistenbully Snowcat as he tried to stop him from rushing his nephew on New Years Day, reportedly said his career prospects had been totally upended by the near-fatal crash and now wants to focus on helping change the world. A source has told DailyMail.com of his ongoing battle to recover as he looks forward to his Rennervations docuseries on helping communities released on Disney+ in April: Jeremy thinks he survived the accident so that he can use his platform to really create change in the world. He’s very proud of the work he’s done, but this whole situation has really shown him that there’s so much more he could do to help others.

Content of the article The source added that Renners’ mother, Valerie, 69, has been very supportive since he broke more than 30 bones in his accident. They said: His mother comes to stay with him most weekends, along with his daughter Ava (the nine-year-old he has with ex Sonni Pocheco.) He is really focused only on his recovery and is doing rehabilitation to relearn how to walk. Jeremy knows he is so lucky to be alive. Every day is a little better than before and he is definitely making progress, but the progress is slow. The Renners Rennervations show tells the story of the actor traveling the world to help communities by reinventing unique purpose-built vehicles. He says in a trailer for the show, which ended before his snowplow horror: I buy these disused government vehicles to help them reinvent them to serve this community again in a different way. I decided to reinvent reuse and refurbish these vehicles and I wanted it for communities and helping children around the world. There’s a lot of concern about the Avengers family chat like, you know, what’s Renner doing? It derails a bit. MCU star Jeremy Renner seen exercising two months after snow plow accident Jeremy Renner was run over by a snow plow while trying to save his nephew: sheriff’s report

