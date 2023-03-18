This Patagonian restaurant serves up a feast for your eyes

Special Eddie McArthur for the Arizona Daily Star



In little Patagonia lies a most unusual space, perhaps better suited to a more cosmopolitan location, but thriving here. Step through the front doors and you will be greeted by a massive sculpture of Archangel Michael, complete with sword and slaying demon.

It’s a fantastic mix beyond the eclectic of Elvis, Frida Kahlo, Mexican and South American art, religious references, gourmet pizzas and drinks. Large Mexican metal chandeliers illuminate the dining room. Around the ceiling is a painted Anaconda snake, which spans several feet in length. As you make your way to the long, polished bar out back, you see the serpent blend into a large mural of a South American jungle, teeming with colorful wildlife piercing through lush green foliage. Paintings of Elvis and Frida hang behind the bar, and near life-size papier-mâché statues of the Three Kings peer across the room. Here, crystal chandeliers have replaced Mexican lighting.

People also read…

Who invented all this? Well, every dream requires a dreamer. Meet Cecilia San Miguel, born in Quito, Ecuador. After her years of travel, San Miguel arrived in Patagonia on April Fool’s Day 1997 via a series of chance events. (She will tell you that serendipity continues to follow her.)













As a widow, San Miguel was looking for a fresh start in this unlikely town of perhaps 800 at the time. She befriended a handful of like-minded people and the small group decided to open an organic bakery. After buying a small apartment building (opposite the one described above), San Miguel launched a major renovation there, then watched his cohorts leave one by one. Left with a disheveled structure and absolutely no experience in the food industry, she moved forward with blind faith.

A friend suggested the name Elvis Velvet, another donated the iconic painting of Elvis on black velvet, and it was hung to honor the velvet paintings so popular along Mexican border towns in the 1970s. His son came to help. A man showed up who said he was in Patagonia for a few months and specialized in opening restaurants. When San Miguel admitted she didn’t know how to make pizza, he gave her recipes packed in his suitcase, recipes for dough, sauce and all the necessary treats from Elis Pizza Parlor in Brooklyn, New York .

Renovations, appliances and especially permits seemed to take forever. Money was going out and nothing was coming in. When a local woman asked if she could use the space for a potluck for Our Lady of Guadalupe in December 1998, San Miguel said yes. After a parade through the city, the party began. San Miguel served free pizza to celebrants until 2 p.m. Three hours later, the Velvet Elvis officially opened for dinner. This original version of the Velvet Elvis thrived on Naugle Avenue in Patagonia for two decades, and in 2005 was designated by the then government. Janet Napolitano as Arizona Treasure.

The journey from there to the current fantasy happened in stages over those decades. The historic building that eventually turned into today’s Velvet Elvis sits on McKeown Avenue in Patagonia and has known many lives since its construction in 1915 as a private residence. In those days, when copper and cattle ruled Arizona and life was much harsher, the building sported a small space that served as a bathhouse for miners working in the area.

Years later it was home to the Big Steer Bar, and a veritable cowboy saloon sprung up, dancing to live music and dancing in the 1970s. Bullets found in the ceiling during a subsequent renovation proved its rough character at that time.

When the owner died around 2000, business declined. The heirs living in another state had no interest, failed to repay the loan, and the old building was put up for auction. Nobody bid.

A year later, the family of mortgagees approached San Miguel to gauge their interest in the location. After initially wondering why I would do this, San Miguel bought the building and went to work. Collapsing in places, with one wall tilting outward and dragging the roof down with it, the old adobe has undergone extensive restoration. When the old roof was removed, San Miguel thought What have I done? All I have is three walls and a liquor license.

She made the crucial decision to raze the front facade of the building, creating the appearance of a former Spanish colonial mission, which she named La Mision de San Miguel. When a worker went to Guadalajara for the exotic parota wood to build the bar, he returned with a larger-than-life wooden statue of Archangel Michael that became the heart and soul of the project.













Although San Miguel wanted to retain as much of the history of the place as possible, much of it was just too deteriorated. Soon high ceilings replaced the old flat roof, and then the stunning 30-foot bar, a stage for live music and a dance floor were added. Although bustling for several years as a music and dance venue, the financial downturn of 2008 destroyed it. For several years, the grand old building saw various business attempts in the small town, but none survived.

From 2008 to 2022, La Mision was on and off the market. Nobody knew what to do with it. In 2016, San Miguel sold her house and downsized to a small apartment she created in the space of the old bathhouse, while the rest of the building stood empty. She continued to operate the original Velvet Elvis, but problems plagued her. In 2022, his employees visited McKeown’s old building, looked around at the larger space, and pushed San Miguel to move there. Reluctant at first, she decided to take the risk. Because the renovation had to be so extensive, she eventually closed the old Velvet Elvis and devoted herself full-time to creating her new space.

With the help of many people, from entrepreneurs to artisans to friends, the fairy tale began to take shape. Old adobe walls remain visible, surmounted by this astonishing snake. A new fully modern and shiny kitchen has been installed. Art reflecting local heritage fills the walls. More recently, the old bathhouse has been transformed into a gallery adjoining the restaurant. Here you can find Mexican art and artifacts, Native American jewelry, unusual pieces from current artists, and more fancy.













On the menu you will find soups, fresh organic salads, gourmet pizzas, calzones and stromboli, as well as weekly specials with an international twist. Desserts include Persian Ice Cream and Obsessive Chocolate Cake. Drink options include beer, spirits, and specialty margaritas.

While the menu remains similar to the original Velvet Elvis, the new Velvet Elvis at La Mision is a dream come true for San Miguel and its many patrons.

The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., at 335 McKeown Ave. in Patagonia for dine-in or take-out.

Get more information about velvetelvislamision.com.

5 Restaurants and Bars That Opened in the Tucson Area in 2023 Main event









Main Event is a bowling alley, arcade and family entertainment venue that opened its first location in Tucson in March. Or: 4700 Landing Lane S Phone: (520) 503-3301 Website:Main event Portillo’s









This popular chain specializing in Chicago-style hot dogs opened in February where Claim Jumper once stood at the El Con Center. Or: 3761 E Boulevard Broadway Phone: 520-246-2300 Website: Portillo’s Hot Chicken Daves









Or: 5615 E. Broadway Blvd. Phone: (520) 613-2420 Website:Hot Chicken Daves blue front









Blue Front, home to American comfort foods, opened in January. Or:110 E. Congress St. Phone: (520) 849-7964 Website: blue front park food









A new food truck park opened in February at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet. Or:4100 S. Palo Verde Road Phone: (866) 440-2810 Website:park food