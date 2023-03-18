Entertainment
Lance Reddick, Baltimore native and Wire actor, dies at 60
Lance Reddick, a Baltimore native best known locally for his role as Cedric Daniels on HBO’s The Wire, died Friday morning. He was 60 years old.
Reddick died suddenly at his Los Angeles home, his publicist Mia Hansen said in a statement to The Banner, attributing his death to natural causes.
Hansen directed donations in memory of Reddicks for MOM Caresa Baltimore charity providing services to high-risk black mothers.
Reddick appeared in all five seasons of The Wire as Daniels, the head of a major crimes unit who rises through the ranks of the Baltimore Police Department and becomes increasingly disenchanted with the agencies’ reliance on juking up statistics. . In addition to the drug trade, the critically acclaimed series, which aired from 2002 to 2008, examined decline and dysfunction within the port, city government, school system and major urban newspapers.
During a 2012 CBC interviewReddick recalled how, when he first started filming for the show, he didn’t think about how unusual it was to be part of a predominantly black cast.
I thought more about it, it’s one of the best things that’s ever been on TV, and I know it, he told host George Stroumboulopoulos.
On Twitter, Wire co-star Wendell Pierce, who played Detective William Bunk Moreland, called Reddick a man of great strength and grace.
As talented a musician as an actor. The embodiment of class. Sudden and unexpected grief for our artistic family, Pierce tweeted. Unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Good luck my friend. You have made your mark here. RIP.
A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as an actor. The embodiment of class. A sudden and unexpected painful mourning for our family of artists. Unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Good luck my friend. You have made your mark here. RIP pic.twitter.com/Xy0pl5c4NR
— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 17, 2023
David Simon, the series creator, said the loss of Reddick was heartbreaking.
Accomplished professional, dedicated collaborator, charming and gentle man, loyal friend. Could go on, but no, I can’t go on, he tweeted, later adding that Reddick was gone way, way, way too soon.
Accomplished professional, dedicated collaborator, charming and gentle man, loyal friend. I could go on, but no, I can’t go on. It’s disgusting. Well, well, way too soon. https://t.co/ACflsf29T3
—David Simon (@AoDespair) March 17, 2023
Reddick graduated from Friends School of Baltimore, a private Quaker school in Wyndhurst, in 1980.
Subscribe to alerts
Be aware of needs to know
info from The Banner
While growing up in the city, Reddick wanted to be a musician and dropped out of college to attend the prestigious Eastman School of Music to study classical composition and play the piano. He married and had his daughter at a young age, while struggling as a musician, he told the Guardian in 2010.
I had four jobs seven days a week, Reddick told the newspaper. I was a singing waiter on those lunch and dinner cruises. I was an artists’ model and I worked as a newspaper and pizza delivery boy. I started playing because I thought it would help my music career. At that time, I was just trying to support my family. Playing was a stroke of luck. I had played in college, but it was never something I took seriously.
He later applied to Yales Drama School, never thinking he would get in, but he did.
After graduating, Reddick and his family moved to New York City, and he landed guest or recurring roles on CSI: Miami and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He also appeared in several films, including I Dreamed of Africa, The Siege and Great Expectations. It was in season four of Oz, playing a convicted undercover officer sent to prison who becomes a drug addict, that Reddick had his career breakthrough.
I have never been interested in television. I have always seen it as a means to an end. Like so many actors, I was only interested in theater and film. But Oz changed television. It was the start of HBO’s reign of quality, edgy, artistic stuff. Things reminiscent of the great cinema of the 60s and 70s, he told The Associated Press in 2011.
When the opportunity for Oz presented itself, I jumped. And when I read the pilot for The Wire, as a guy who never wanted to be on TV, I realized I had to be on this show.
Even after finding success on the small screen, Reddick continued to make music. Her debut album, the jazzy Contemplations and Remembrances, was released in 2011.
Reddick was most recently in Netflix’s Resident Evil and Amazon Prime’s long-running crime drama Bosch.
He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the Regina Kings’ One Night in Miami movie ensemble. Reddick had recurring roles on Intelligence and American Horror Story and was on Bosch for seven years.
His upcoming projects include the 20th century remake of White Men Cant Jump; Shirley, Netflixs biopic of former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm; and the court-martial of Caine Mutiny. Reddick starred in the John Wick franchise and was set to appear in the Ballerina spin-off.
Although he lived in California, Reddick always showed love for his hometown.
In a Funny or Die 2020 videoReddick spoke with ABC Modern Family actress Julie Bowen, another Baltimore native, about being from the city.
Bowen was excited to speak with a fellow Baltimore.
The couple joked that no one can do a Baltimore accent, but Reddick said he still does one.
I did a West Baltimore accent, which I made louder when I got mad because that’s where all of my dad’s families are from, Reddick said.
Although his accent seemed to fade after living away from the city, Reddick did his best by impersonating his cousin and saying, don’t eat eggs and get on the bus.
In 2020, he participated in a video interview for the Friends Schools alumni Facebook page wearing a t-shirt that said, Proud to be Baltimore.
He also hasn’t had enough of talking about his iconic role on The Wire.
You know, it’s an iconic piece of history, it told GQ in 2019, and I feel very lucky and proud of the work we’ve done with that.
Associated Press reporter Mark Kennedy contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thebaltimorebanner.com/community/local-news/actor-lance-reddick-dies-the-wire-J6S3LMI2TNA2RDABHM64NL53GA/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Why Trump’s indictment in New York is so risky
- Karnataka highway inaugurated by PM Modi flooded in 6 days causing accidents
- The Last Of Us Famous Ending Was Almost Edited For The Show
- Extended theme park hours through April 29 at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- combinatorics – problem of grouping table tennis players
- why the greenest piece of clothing is the one you already own
- Tech innovation boom may have had a negative impact on the economy
- ECFMG News | Match shows strong gains for International Medical Graduates (IMGs)
- Pakistani police storm former Prime Minister Khan’s home and arrest 30 people
- Chinese President Xi Jinping plans visit to Russia as early as next week
- Rishi Sunak will give Tory MPs a free vote on Boris Johnson’s future, reports
- Aldi Raises UK Store Employee Salaries for Fourth Time in More Than a Year | Aldi