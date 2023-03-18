Lance Reddick, Baltimore native and Wire actor, dies at 60

Lance Reddick, a Baltimore native best known locally for his role as Cedric Daniels on HBO’s The Wire, died Friday morning. He was 60 years old.

Reddick died suddenly at his Los Angeles home, his publicist Mia Hansen said in a statement to The Banner, attributing his death to natural causes.

Hansen directed donations in memory of Reddicks for MOM Caresa Baltimore charity providing services to high-risk black mothers.

Reddick appeared in all five seasons of The Wire as Daniels, the head of a major crimes unit who rises through the ranks of the Baltimore Police Department and becomes increasingly disenchanted with the agencies’ reliance on juking up statistics. . In addition to the drug trade, the critically acclaimed series, which aired from 2002 to 2008, examined decline and dysfunction within the port, city government, school system and major urban newspapers.

During a 2012 CBC interviewReddick recalled how, when he first started filming for the show, he didn’t think about how unusual it was to be part of a predominantly black cast.

I thought more about it, it’s one of the best things that’s ever been on TV, and I know it, he told host George Stroumboulopoulos.

On Twitter, Wire co-star Wendell Pierce, who played Detective William Bunk Moreland, called Reddick a man of great strength and grace.

As talented a musician as an actor. The embodiment of class. Sudden and unexpected grief for our artistic family, Pierce tweeted. Unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Good luck my friend. You have made your mark here. RIP.

David Simon, the series creator, said the loss of Reddick was heartbreaking.

Accomplished professional, dedicated collaborator, charming and gentle man, loyal friend. Could go on, but no, I can’t go on, he tweeted, later adding that Reddick was gone way, way, way too soon.

Reddick graduated from Friends School of Baltimore, a private Quaker school in Wyndhurst, in 1980.

While growing up in the city, Reddick wanted to be a musician and dropped out of college to attend the prestigious Eastman School of Music to study classical composition and play the piano. He married and had his daughter at a young age, while struggling as a musician, he told the Guardian in 2010.

I had four jobs seven days a week, Reddick told the newspaper. I was a singing waiter on those lunch and dinner cruises. I was an artists’ model and I worked as a newspaper and pizza delivery boy. I started playing because I thought it would help my music career. At that time, I was just trying to support my family. Playing was a stroke of luck. I had played in college, but it was never something I took seriously.

He later applied to Yales Drama School, never thinking he would get in, but he did.

After graduating, Reddick and his family moved to New York City, and he landed guest or recurring roles on CSI: Miami and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He also appeared in several films, including I Dreamed of Africa, The Siege and Great Expectations. It was in season four of Oz, playing a convicted undercover officer sent to prison who becomes a drug addict, that Reddick had his career breakthrough.

I have never been interested in television. I have always seen it as a means to an end. Like so many actors, I was only interested in theater and film. But Oz changed television. It was the start of HBO’s reign of quality, edgy, artistic stuff. Things reminiscent of the great cinema of the 60s and 70s, he told The Associated Press in 2011.

When the opportunity for Oz presented itself, I jumped. And when I read the pilot for The Wire, as a guy who never wanted to be on TV, I realized I had to be on this show.

Even after finding success on the small screen, Reddick continued to make music. Her debut album, the jazzy Contemplations and Remembrances, was released in 2011.

Reddick was most recently in Netflix’s Resident Evil and Amazon Prime’s long-running crime drama Bosch.

He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the Regina Kings’ One Night in Miami movie ensemble. Reddick had recurring roles on Intelligence and American Horror Story and was on Bosch for seven years.

His upcoming projects include the 20th century remake of White Men Cant Jump; Shirley, Netflixs biopic of former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm; and the court-martial of Caine Mutiny. Reddick starred in the John Wick franchise and was set to appear in the Ballerina spin-off.

Although he lived in California, Reddick always showed love for his hometown.

In a Funny or Die 2020 videoReddick spoke with ABC Modern Family actress Julie Bowen, another Baltimore native, about being from the city.

Bowen was excited to speak with a fellow Baltimore.

The couple joked that no one can do a Baltimore accent, but Reddick said he still does one.

I did a West Baltimore accent, which I made louder when I got mad because that’s where all of my dad’s families are from, Reddick said.

Although his accent seemed to fade after living away from the city, Reddick did his best by impersonating his cousin and saying, don’t eat eggs and get on the bus.

In 2020, he participated in a video interview for the Friends Schools alumni Facebook page wearing a t-shirt that said, Proud to be Baltimore.

He also hasn’t had enough of talking about his iconic role on The Wire.

You know, it’s an iconic piece of history, it told GQ in 2019, and I feel very lucky and proud of the work we’ve done with that.