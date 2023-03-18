Man attacked with hatchet outside Corona Gym turns out to be famous Bollywood actor Aman Dhaliwal





CORONA, Calif. (KABC) — A man armed with a knife and hatchet who stabbed another man at a Corona gym has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Ronald Chand, 30, of Santa Ana, made his first court appearance in downtown Riverside this morning. He is being held on $1 million bail. The violent encounter happened Tuesday morning at a Planet Fitness gymnasium located at 3685 Grand Oaks in Corona. According to police, the attack began in the parking lot when the alleged victim observed the suspect behaving erratically in his vehicle, and therefore began recording video of the suspect with his cell phone. According to the police, the suspect got angry, blocked the victim with his car, then came out and attacked him. The victim then ran inside the gym and the suspect followed. “I heard screaming behind me,” said John Keane, who was training at the gym when it happened. “I thought people were arguing so I kind of ignored it at first and then it got louder so I turned the machine off and turned around and noticed a guy who had a knife in one hand and a hatchet in the other, and his arm around another bleeding guy.” The alleged victim is identified as Aman Dhaliwal, 36, Corona, who is a Bollywood actor with over a dozen movies and TV shows to his name. In the video, Dhaliwal waits for Chand to get distracted, then tries to knock the gun out of his hand and push him to the ground. Keane and three other witnesses then held Chand down until police arrived. Eyewitness News spoke to a family member of Dhaliwal, who said the actor suffered numerous injuries in the attack but was discharged from hospital and recovering. He is staying at a nearby hotel and is currently requesting privacy. Police said it does not appear the suspect and victim knew each other. Witnesses said it appeared the suspect was under the influence, but police were unable to confirm that allegation. “He acted like he was on drugs,” Keane said. “He was screaming something about being raped. I don’t know what that meant, and after that he was screaming for water. “It was just rambling and shouting,” Keane said.

