‘Jurassic Park’ Star Sam Neill Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

In his forthcoming memoir, actor Sam Neill, best known for his work in the Jurassic Park franchise films, reveals he recently battled stage III blood cancer, but is now cancer-free. According to Guardianwho spoke with Neill, he had angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma and underwent chemotherapy. The outlet reports that he is on a relatively new chemotherapy drug that he will take monthly for the rest of his life. I’m not off the hook as such, but there’s no cancer in my body, Neill told the publication. A representative for Neill confirmed to CNN that he is in remission. I can’t pretend that last year didn’t have its dark moments, Neill added in the interview. But those dark times bring out the light, you know, and made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just glad to be alive. Neill is now doing very well and is back to work, his rep added. He is currently in production on Apples Never Fall, a Peacock limited series based on Big Little Lies bestselling novel Liane Moriartys. The project also stars Annette Bening. Book by Neill, Did I ever tell you that? is scheduled for March 21. It is available for pre-order.

