Rani Mukerji Gets Candid I Still Feel My Soul Isn’t In Ghulam : Bollywood News





Rani Mukerji found success early in her career after the tremendous success of Ghoulam, where she was paired opposite Aamir Khan. Besides that, the song, Aati Kya Khandala of the same film added to his popularity. However, despite what Ghoulamdirected by Vikram Bhatt, directed, Rani said the film lacks her soul because her voice was dubbed by someone else, although that was not the case in her Bollywood debut. Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1997. Rani Mukerji getting candid I still feel my soul is not in Ghulam She recalled the experience in a chat with E Times saying: As a newcomer, you don’t really have a choice. Filmmakers make decisions for the improvement of their film. So yes, but just Ghoulam, my voice was dubbed. During Ghoulam, there was a question mark on my voice whether it was good for a leading lady facing Aamir. I was told that for the betterment of the film, my voice had been dubbed. It hurt me but I didn’t care much about it. But I still feel my soul is not in Ghoulam. Ranis’ voice was dubbed by Mona Shetty, who is now an accomplished dubbing artist. Following GhoulamRanis’ big break came in the blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. It turned out to be a pleasant experience for her. She added, Soon I was there in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan Johar asked me if I had a problem dubbing my voice. I said no. He asked me if my first film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat had my own voice, and when I said yes, he said he liked my voice and wanted me to dub. Therefore, Rani started dubbing for herself from now on. Much later in 2018, the actress revealed how Aamir apologized to her for dubbing her voice in Ghoulam. She said to Mid-Day at the time, I remember Aamir calling me after watching KKHH, saying, Babes, I think we made a huge mistake dubbing your voice. And your voice is really good. For me, it was a really amazing moment because I respect him so much. The fact that he called and said they made a mistake was a big thing for me as a newcomer. Rani is now gearing up for the release of Mrs. Chatterjee against Norwaywhich hits theaters tomorrow, March 17. Also read: Aditya Chopra was deeply moved watching Ms Chatterjee against Norway. The last time I saw him this emotional was when Yash’s uncle died Rani Mukerji More Pages: Ghulam Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

