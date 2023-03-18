Lance Reddick, actor of The Wire, found dead at 60





News – 7 hours ago Dimas Sanfiorenzo Dimas Sanfiorenzo is the editor-in-chief of Okayplayer. He specializes… Photo credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb Lance Reddickactor best known for playing Officer Cedric Daniels on HBO’s Thread, is dead. The actor was only 60 years old. According to TMZ, Reddick, who lived in Studio City, Los Angeles, was found unconscious at his home around 9:30 a.m. Friday. The cause of death is still unknown, but TMZ reports that it appears he died of natural causes. One of the things that makes Death so surprising is that Reddick is one of the stars of John Wick: Chapter 4, which comes out on May 27, 2023. In fact, Reddick, who did a ton of press for the film, was set to appear onThe Kelly Clarkson Show this coming week. An interesting wrinkle is the fact that Reddick jumped on the official John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere which took place earlier this week, instead of posting a video on at home with her dogs. A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as an actor. The embodiment of class. A sudden and unexpected painful mourning for our family of artists. Unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Good luck my friend. You have made your mark here. RIP pic.twitter.com/Xy0pl5c4NR — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 17, 2023 Shocked and saddened by the news of Lance Reddick’s passing. Really heartbreaking.

RIP my friend. We will miss you.

God speed. — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) March 17, 2023 Although Reddick was a well trained actor (he got his MFA from Yale) with recurring roles in oz, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, FringeAnd BoschReddick is best known for being one of the most stable actors Thread, where he played the ambitious and savvy Daniels for the entire show. More recently, he has made guest appearances in Godzilla vs. Kong, One night in Miami…, and the whole John Wick series. He will also play the Greek god Zeus in an upcoming Disney+ series titled Percy Jackson and the Olympians. And it will appear in the new white men can’t jump John Wick movie and spin-off, Ballerina. Reddick leaves behind a wife, Stephanie; one daughter, Yvonne Nicole Reddick; and a son, Christopher Reddick.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.okayplayer.com/news/lance-reddick-the-wire-dead.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related