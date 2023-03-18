Lance Reddick, prolific actor who featured in the Destiny 2 video game, dies at 60





LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 16: Actor Lance Reddick attends the Destiny booth at the E3 convention at … [+] the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Acvtivision) Getty Lance Reddick, star of The Wire, John Wick and video games like Horizon Zero Dawn and Destiny 2, has died aged just 60. TMZ first reported Reddicks died this afternoon, and while his cause of death is unknown, sources say it was natural causes. While most people probably first knew Reddick as Cedric Daniels on The Wire, a role he played for five seasons, in recent times Reddick has also been a key part of the John franchise. Wick against Keanu Reeves. But in the gaming world, Reddick holds a special place in many hearts. He’s now played the role of Sylens in two Horizon games on PlayStation, but his longest-serving role is Commander Zavala in Destiny 2, which he held for nearly a decade with an unwavering commitment to the franchise, playing still the leader of Titan Vanguard. , and arguably the star character of the franchise, aside from the player himself. Destiny 1 and 2 have had many, many voice overhauls over the years. Reddick was originally part of a group of well-known TV/movie actors playing prominent roles in Destiny 1. Fireflys Nathan Fillion and Gina Torres were cast as the other two members of Vanguard, Cayde-6 and Ikora . Cayde was recast and ultimately killed. Ikora was revamped last year. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Destiny 2 Bungie It was also not uncommon for Destiny voice actors to disappear for very long periods of time, busy with other work, so they were written out. Neither Lance Reddick nor Commander Zavala. His role has never been recast since his debut in 2014, and he’s shown up for new voice work nearly every year without fail, often appearing in multiple seasons or expansions in any given year. His tragic and untimely death is a heartbreaking moment for millions of Guardians. It was always assumed that he would play the role indefinitely, and as Destiny began to venture into animated or live-action projects, the idea was that they could cast whoever they wanted in various roles, except for Lance Reddick. always to be Zavala. He always will be. As for what this means for Destiny, I can’t imagine a scenario in which it’s recast, and Zavala can indeed be left out of the story. I absolutely imagine that the game will eventually have some kind of Zavala and Reddick tribute in the future. It’s unclear what additional unreleased work Reddick may have already recorded for the game. Elsewhere, he will appear again in the fourth John Wick movie, released this year. What a loss. More information to come. Follow me on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook And instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content newsletter, God rolls. Pick up my sci-fi novels Herokiller Series And The Earthborn Trilogy.

