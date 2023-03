‘John Wick’ actor Lance Reddick has died

Reddicks’ death comes days before “John Wick: Chapter 4” hits theaters.

WASHINGTON Lance Reddick, an actor best known for his roles in the John Wick franchise and HBO’s The Wire, has died. He was 60 years old. Reddick died suddenly Friday morning, his publicist Mia Hansen said in a statement, attributing his death to natural causes. TMZ was first to report the news. No cause of death was revealed, but TMZ reported that his law enforcement sources said the actor’s death appeared to be natural. Deadline said Reddick’s rep confirmed the news too, saying he died of natural causes. In the “John Wick” franchise, Reddick played Charon, a concierge at the Continental Hotel. Reddicks’ death comes just days before the theatrical release of “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which he stars in. He had been on a press tour and was due to be invited along with other cast members next Thursday. “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” It is unknown whether this apparition was recorded before his death or not. The actor was notably absent from the New York premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4” Wednesday night. Reddick, born and raised in Baltimore, was a Yale University School of Drama graduate who enjoyed some success after school landing guest or recurring roles on CSI: Miami and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He also appeared in several films, including I Dreamed of Africa, The Siege and Great Expectations. I am an artist at heart. I feel that I am very good at what I do. When I went to drama school, I knew I was at least as talented as the other students, but because I was a black man and wasn’t pretty, I knew I should work hard to be the best I am, and to get noticed,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2009. Prior to starring in the “John Wick” films, Reddick starred in HBO’s “The Wire” as Baltimore Police Lieutenant Cedric Daniels. Her character appeared in all 60 episodes of the show’s five-season run. He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the Regina Kings’ One Night in Miami movie ensemble. Reddick had recurring roles on Intelligence and American Horror Story and was on the Bosch show for seven years. Reddick had been recently chosen as a guest star as Zeus in the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series on Disney Plus. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and his children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

