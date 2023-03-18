Lance Reddick, star of The Wire and John Wick, dies at 60 | Culture





Lance Reddick, actor best known for his roles in The Wire and the John Wick franchise, has died aged 60. According to several media outlets, his representative confirmed that he died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. The actor recently did interviews for his role in John Wick: Chapter 4, out next week. Earlier this week, he opted out of attending the film’s New York premiere. Reddicks’ best-known role was playing Baltimore police lieutenant Cedric Daniels on HBO’s hit crime drama The Wire. He originally auditioned for the roles of Bubbles and Bunk Moreland. It was a rare prestige show to have a largely black cast in an era when television was predominantly white. It wasn’t until I left The Wire that I realized this wasn’t the normal experience, Reddick told the Guardian. Looking back, I see that it was really extraordinary. In a 2019 interviewhe called it an iconic piece of history and that he felt very lucky and proud of the work we did. Reddicks’ TV roles also included Oz, Lost, Bosch, and a starring role in the sci-fi drama Fringe. Before his death, he also filmed the role of Zeus for Percy Jackson’s upcoming television adaptation. On the big screen, Reddicks credits included White House Down, Sylvies Love, Brother to Brother and a role in the hit John Wick franchise. In addition to his posthumous performance in the fourth film, he would have filmed a role for a spin-off, Ballerina, directed by Ana de Armas. He will also be seen in the upcoming remake of White Men Cant Jump. Lance Reddick in The Wire Photo: David Lee/Hbo/Blown Deadline/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Wire creator David Simon released a statement to the Hollywood journalist to express his grief. An accomplished professional, a dedicated collaborator, a beautiful soul and a friend, he wrote. It’s just disgusting and way, way, way too soon for us who knew and loved him to be contemplating. Wendell Pierce, co-star of the Reddicks in the show paid tribute to him on Twitter. A man of great strength and grace, he wrote. As talented a musician as an actor. The embodiment of class. A painful and sudden unexpected grief for our family of artists. Unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Good luck my friend. You have made your mark here. RIP Another cast member Isiah Whitlock Jr writing: Shocked and saddened by the news of Lance Reddick’s passing. Really heartbreaking. RIP my friend. We will miss you. God speed. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn also tweeted: Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy and an incredibly talented actor, he wrote. It’s heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends and collaborators. Stephen King tweeted that he was a wonderful actor; wonderful man. Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and children, Yvonne Nicole and Christopher.

