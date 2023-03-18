Lance Reddick, Bosch, actor of The Wire and John Wick, dies at 60

NEW YORK (AP) Lance Reddick, an actor specializing in intense, chilling and possibly sinister authority figures in television and film, including The Wire, Bosch, Fringe and the John Wick franchise, has died. He was 60 years old.

Reddick died suddenly Friday morning, his publicist Mia Hansen said in a statement, attributing his death to natural causes. His death was first reported by a celebrity website TMZ.com.

Tributes erupted on social media following news of the death, with filmmaker James Gunn calling Reddick an incredibly nice guy and an incredibly talented actor in a tweet and Reddicks co-star Wendell Pierce on The Wire paying tribute on Twitter. A man of great strength and grace, he writes. As talented a musician as an actor. The embodiment of class.

Reddick played LAPD chief Irvin Irving on Bosch, Amazon’s hit series based on the books by author Michael Connelly, throughout its seven years.

Connelly, who has a home in Tampa, posted about the actor on Facebook Friday: Thinking of my friend Lance Reddick. Besides being a key ingredient in the Bosch show, he was a wonderful person, friend and collaborator. He took a character that was paper-thin from the books and made Irvin Irving multi-dimensional, Machiavellian, intriguing, and even likable.

I loved working with him. I loved knowing him. He left too soon. MC.

Reddick has often been dressed in an impeccable suit or uniform during his career, playing tall, taciturn, and elegant men of distinction. He was best known for his role as Lt. Cedric Daniels on the hit HBO series The Wire, where his character was excruciatingly trapped in the messy politics of the Baltimore Police Department.

I am an artist at heart. I feel that I am very good at what I do. When I went to drama school, I knew I was at least as talented as the other students, but because I was a black man and wasn’t pretty, I knew I should work hard to be the best I am, and to get noticed,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2009.

Reddick also starred on the Fox Fringe series as Special Agent Phillip Broyles, as the smartly dressed Matthew Abaddon in Lost, and as the versatile Continental Hotel Charon concierge in John Wick films, including the fourth of the series which will be released later this month. .

He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the Regina Kings’ One Night in Miami movie ensemble. Reddick had recurring roles on Intelligence and American Horror Story.

His upcoming projects include the 20th century remake of White Men Cant Jump and Shirley, the Netflix biopic about former U.S. Representative Shirley Chisholm. He was also set to appear in the John Wick spin-off Ballerina, as well as The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.

Reddick, born and raised in Baltimore, was a Yale University drama school graduate who enjoyed some success after school landing guest or recurring roles on CSI: Miami and Law. & Order: Special Victims Unit. He also appeared in several films, including I Dreamed of Africa, The Siege and Great Expectations.

It was in season 4 of Oz, playing a convicted undercover officer sent to prison who becomes a drug addict, that Reddick had his career breakthrough.

I have never been interested in television. I have always seen it as a means to an end. Like so many actors, I was only interested in theater and film. But Oz changed television. It was the start of HBO’s reign of quality, edgy, artistic stuff. Things reminiscent of the great cinema of the 60s and 70s, he told The Associated Press in 2011.

When the opportunity for Oz presented itself, I jumped. And when I read the pilot for The Wire, as a guy who never wanted to be on TV, I realized I had to be on this show.

Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and his children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

Times editor Colette Bancroft contributed to this report.