Tyra Banks leaves Dancing with the Stars | Entertainment





Tyra Banks leaves ‘Dancing with the Stars’. The 49-year-old model is stepping down as the show’s host after just three seasons, with Tyra revealing she intends to focus on her other business interests instead. She told TMZ: “I think it’s time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also produce more television – but behind the scenes. I think it’s time to move from the dance floor to the stock exchange… from the ballroom to the boardroom. “Wait, wait, wait – mic drop.” Tyra then explained that she wanted to devote more time and energy to her businesses. The model said: “I think it’s about time. “I’m an entrepreneur at heart…I think my heart, my soul, is in my business, it’s also in producing a new TV, which we’re working on. We have a new commercial show coming up But, I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that by hosting a show.” Tyra became the show’s host in 2020. She revealed at the time that she had been a huge fan of the program “since its inception”. Tyra added: “The fun mixed with the raw emotion, seeing celebrities push their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances. It always transported me back to when I was stepping ten notches up the catwalk.” Tyra also talked about the challenge of hosting a live TV show. She said: “Every host gets it wrong. It’s just normal. It’s live TV. If it wasn’t live, there wouldn’t be a mess. “Even on ‘Americas Next Top Model,’ I was messing around and telling my editors to leave it. That’s what makes things human and alive. It’s better than being like a doll.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.communitynewspapergroup.com/lifestyles/entertainment/tyra-banks-exits-dancing-with-the-stars/article_48726516-675c-5e37-a3b8-45187e3f182f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related