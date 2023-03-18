



With the magic cinema, the Bollywood actresses of the 90s had the most beautiful clothing choices. From chiffon sarees to micro-minis, actresses could flaunt it all to perfection. Even today, renowned fashion designers are inspired by…

The 90s were known as the golden age. The films and music produced by Bollywood at that time were truly one of a kind. Along with magic cinema, Bollywood actresses of that era had the most beautiful style. From chiffon sarees to micro-minis, actresses could flaunt it all. Even today, renowned fashion designers are inspired by 90s Bollywood actresses. Read on to discover four outfits inspired by 90s Bollywood divas. The Chiffon Saree in the Snow The Chiffon Saree in the Snow was a cult classic in most Bollywood films during the 90s. From Aishwarya to Rani, every iconic actress of the 90s was seen in a brightly colored thin Chiffon Saree while a romantic song is playing in the background. If the movie had a romantic angle, then it was most likely going to have a romance sequence where the hero and heroine dance to a subtle tune while professing their love for each other. One thing that stands out about this outfit is its simplicity. The actresses were always seen in a light colored chiffon saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. The Micro Mini coordination set The coordinated micro mini set became popular in the late 90s. This was when Bollywood was becoming more progressive when it came to women in the industry. The rage for these sets began with the timeless movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hain. Most of Rani Mukherjis outfits in this film were sets of shiny and shimmery mini-coordinates. These ensembles were mostly monochromatic and consisted of a brightly colored miniskirt and matching crop top that showed off the actress’ midriff. Don’t Miss: Wedding Fashion Takeaways Ft. Lakmé Fashion Week animal print Another outfit that 90s Bollywood divas have been seen in quite often are animal print skirts, dresses and tops. Shilpa Shetty, Juhi Chawla and other mid-’90s actors rocked these zebra-striped and cheetah-print outfits. At the time, young girls were looking everywhere for clothes printed with animals. A headband, sunglasses and a pair of hoops were the basic accessories of these outfits. Don’t Miss: Nighttime Skin Care Products: Dermat Suggests Looking For These 3 Ingredients Accessories Accessories Accessories! Another distinct trend that was seen throughout the 90s was the use of accessories to enhance outfits. From Raveena Tandon to Karisma Kapoor, every actor has been seen in movies wearing at least two accessories in addition to their outfits. Large, wide, elaborate belts paired with light-colored denim, bucket hats with floral details, shades of all kinds, scarves and gloves were a staple of 90s Bollywood cinema. Did you like this article?

