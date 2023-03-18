Tod Browning: The Filmmaker Who Brought Carnival to Hollywood | Movies

OWhen a child threatens to run away and join the circus, perhaps after being forced to eat broccoli or go to bed, he fantasizes about more than just independence. The traveling carnival offered an alternative way of life that specifically appealed to those not invested in the courtesies of the adult world. Nobody can do a carnival shower, wear a tie or go to church. This freedom from the restraints of civilized society was a must for an ethically unequal line of work that relied on a mix of trickery, peddling, pruriance and morbid fascination, a low art form that appealed to a certain scuzzy personality type. The sideshow tents housed thieves, eccentrics, creeps, chisels, junkies, con artists, women of ill repute, leches, lushes, and any other kind of degenerate in need of a paycheck. If vaudevillians were the rock stars of the pre-cinema era, then circus people were van-dweller punks cutting a swathe of light-hearted misconduct from gig to gig.

Just before the turn of the 20th century, at the age of 16, a Mason’s son named Charles Albert Browning Jr decided it was his people and abandoned his wealthy family to join their filthy ranks. He would spend 10 years cutting his teeth as a barker, singer and dancer, clown and contortionist before renaming himself Tod, the German word for death, imparting a ghastly gravity. Three years later, he left the stage with his sights set on the fledgling silent film industry, but he carried with him the sinister spirit of the marquee throughout an illustrious and disreputable career.

It’s been a long time since the circus presented a viable occupation for unruly youth, enough time for Browning to go from deviant peddling filth to an author deemed worthy of his own retrospective in a high-profile venue like New Yorks Lincoln Centre. Unspeakable: The Films of Tod Browning brings together 17 key titles from the macabre maestro and illustrates that the full breadth of his filmography extends far beyond the horror genre he’s now famous for starting out. Caught between his impulse to gawk at the exotic and his blossoming compassion for the human beings that most movies preferred not to exist, he located a tragic humanity in every band of outcasts.

Edward G Robinson in Outlaw. Photography: Everett Collection Inc/Alamy

Deeply plagued by alcoholism in his thirties, Browning found himself with a new sense of purpose after a near-death experience driving his car on a moving train in the summer of 1915. He settled in the director’s chair and launched its production at a high level. equipment with a few dozen one and two reels that gave him a sense of the emotive and illusory potential of the still primitive camera. His filmography began in earnest with a pair of collaborations that paired him with willing and able vessels for the turpitude he sought to exorcise by flaunting it onscreen. Priscilla Dean and Lon Chaney fill their own rogues gallery in silences such as The Wicked Darling, Outside the Law and Drifting, their specialty being criminals too quick-witted to be considered two-bit hustlers. The relaxed rulebook of the pre-Hays Code era allowed Browning to give these sketchy, sleazy flimflam performers meaningful desires and motivations that would eventually be replaced by the obligatory two-dimensional villainy. (With Drifting, Browning also envisioned another notion of outsiderism in 18-year-old Anna May Wong, Hollywood’s first Asian movie star.)

Even though The Hunchback of Notre Dame and The Phantom of the Opera immortalized the man of a thousand faces, Chaney stuck with Browning when the starving young filmmaker moved to MGM. In 1925, his sordid and delectable The Unholy Three introduced many of what would become his trademark: entangled psychosexual neuroses, a con involving false identities, a dual role for Chaney that alludes to themes of inner duality. Equally formative was Brownings’ cast of Harry Earles, who played a Munchkin in The Wizard of Oz, as a black-hearted manipulator swindling poor sap by pretending to be a baby. Earles composes malevolence as a cold-blooded con man in excised footage before release, he strangles a three-year-old child and meets a deservedly gruesome fate. Perhaps Browning has reinforced the widespread mistrust and fear of physically different people with this depiction, but it certainly beats the sweet pity extended by writers who walk in the eggshell so afraid to offend that they equate the handicap to unlimited pleasantness. In this light, coming from a man who learned to survive on his own from an early age, cruelty can be read as a sign of respect.

Honest sin has more hold on Browning than false virtue; in 1926’s The Blackbird, Chaney plays an irresistibly suave no-goodnik moonlight as a bishop straight out of a Flannery OConnor story, his piety and leg bum both tricks to fool the suckers with a few bucks. With virtue reduced to a false pose, the erotic drive supplants it as the currency of purity, Browning’s mid-period films populated hostages to their own carnal tastes. L’Inconnu, from 1927, plunges into castration anxiety by brazenly confusing one appendage with the other: an ersatz armless man (Chaney, natch) in fact undergoes the double amputation he always has. faked so she could be with her extremity-phobic lover, only for her to abandon him and have sex with a bigger, stronger male prospect. West of Zanzibar, from 1928, stirs up the same insecurities, featuring a magician (Chaney, again) cuckolded and paralyzed from the waist down in a fight with the other man.

Helen Chandler and Bela Lugosi in Dracula. Photo: Universal/Sportsphoto/Allstar

After a final Chaney team-up with 1929’s Where East Is East and a remake of Outside the Law capitalizing on new walkie-talkie technology in 1930, Browning tapped an even bigger star. Despite his literary pedigree, Dracula scared Universal’s muckety-mucks, and not just on the creepy merit; the idea that a movie’s highest aspiration could be to terrify had yet to be tested, the horror genre limited to thrift stores meant like a laughing lark, no scarier than a house attraction haunted hokey. Dracula took his own nightmare seriously by taking seriously his charismatic villain, the Hungarian émigré Bela Lugosi taking on the challenge of a more sympathetic take on a character intended as a Slavophobic caricature. Browning fully committed to his dark mission, and audiences repaid him in kind, turning the pomade vampire into an overnight sensation and the filmmaker into a household name.

Affluent Browning finished his contract at Universal with the atypically macho (but usually cuckold) boxing drama Iron Man, then took his talents back to MGM in exchange for a sky-high payday and one of the first checks in industry white. offers allowing a marquee director to do whatever he wants. He spent every ounce of cachet on his magnum opus Freaks, his most overt homage to the carnies who raised him, starting with his decision to cast actors with real physical deformities. The end result, if it can be called that, the only existing version missing nearly a third of the footage after alarmed executive Irving Thalberg re-edited the image against Brownings will present a bunch of contradictions that researchers are still debating. The notorious song of One of us, one of us! sounds like a welcome call for solidarity or a warning of corrupt absorption depending on how one chooses to listen, even if the audience knew where it stood. The pushback was swift and overwhelming, culminating in a woman who saw the film claiming to have had her aborted.

Growing Puritan sentiment in an America rushing toward Prohibition worked against Browning, now seen as a threat to the public’s moral fiber. Working at a less prolific clip on the downgrade, it delivered some of its smartest features, though each had a slight flavor of compromise. Mark of the Vampire, from 1935, essentially rehashes the beats of safe bet Dracula, but with a final reel that inserts the earthbound biology and honest resolve that Browning consciously avoided the first time around. The Devil-Doll, from 1936, looks most like a curio today, its distinguishing feature being the incipient special effects techniques that shrunk its set down to a scale of a few centimeters so that they could represent toys. living. His latest film, the behind-the-scenes whodunit Miracles for Sale, offers a cleaner, more enjoyable take on those Browning tropes, specifically magicians using their skills of deception for unsavory purposes. This time, however, the story follows a good-natured conjurer rooting out bad guys by taking advantage of decent, regular people.

Posterity would come for a lonely and embittered Browning as he ran out of time in his Malibu Beach palace, but not quite in time for him to appreciate it. Lifetime membership in the Directors Guild of America put a fine feather in its cap in 1949, but the real reassessments came in the 1960s, touted by iconoclastic moviegoers open-minded enough to recognize Browning as a late Poe. days. After a three-decade ban, Freaks arrived in UK cinemas with an X rating that its creator would have worn as a badge of honor. The film achieved its final triumph in 1962, when an enthusiastically received repertoire screening at the Venice film festival saw Freaks anoint a lost masterpiece and its creator a misunderstood genius. Struggling with laryngeal cancer that left him mute in his final days, Browning was unable to attend; he died a month later.

Like all artists not fully appreciated in his day, Brownings’ vindication comes in the form of influence, 1947’s famous black carny Nightmare Alley (remade in 2021 by Guillermo del Toro for a slew of Oscar nominations) paying him only royalty checks. But as the carnival became an antiquated novelty for a television-leaning America, Brownings’ legacy became known in spirit rather than content. The animating premise of all horror that, even beneath the hardened exterior of the most fearsome monsters, beats an imperfect and vulnerable heart begins with Brownings set of vital and cunning mutants. A viewer hears the mantra of one of us from their own perspective, as a newcomer waves into the subway, but there’s also a more subtle framing built into the phrase. Browning understood that the main utility of a them, an opposition made of squares and bead clamps, serves to create a solidarity between us unwashed, gloriously depraved. As far as he was concerned, having each other was more than enough for bottom-feeders; for generations connoisseurs of twisted will find their place next to him in the mud.