Entertainment
Lance Reddick Tributes: ‘The Wire’ Cast and More Honorary Actors
The “John Wick” actor was 60 when he died on March 17.
Lance Reddick is remembered by his former co-stars.
The ‘Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ actor died at age 60 on March 17. Reddick’s cause of death has not been released. The Yale School of Drama alum has appeared in ‘Oz’, ‘Lost’ and ‘Fringe’ and films such as ‘Resident Evil’ and ‘Corporate’. Reddick was set to reprise his role as janitor in the “John Wick” spin-off “Ballerina.”
Reddick had recently published a video on social media on March 15 from his home jokingly singing “and the beat goes on” with dogs barking in the background.
Hollywood took to social media to remember the late actor.
‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski released a statement, writing, “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was an accomplished professional and a pleasure to work with. Our love and prayers go out to his wife Stephanie, children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. He will be missed terribly.”
James Gunn tweeted: “Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all of his family, friends and collaborators.
Oscar winner Questlove wrote, “I can’t take it anymore.”
Wendell Pierce, co-star of Reddick in “The Wire”, said: “A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he is an actor. The epitome of class. A sudden and unexpected painful bereavement for our family of artists. Unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Fair winds my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”
Isiah Whitlock Jr. wrote: “Shocked and saddened by the news of Lance Reddick’s passing. Really heartbreaking. RIP my friend. We will miss you.”
Ben Stiller tweeted: “Lance Reddick was a beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mum Anne Meara in her play ‘Afterplay’, playing Raziel, the angel of death slash server. He was exquisite in that and in everything he did.
Read more reactions below.
Shocked and saddened by the news of Lance Reddick’s passing. Really heartbreaking.
RIP my friend. We will miss you.
God speed.
— Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) March 17, 2023
Whore !!
I just heard that Lance Reddick just passed away.
I worked with Lance on OZ and then on Fringe. Too many stories and good times with Lance.
We will miss you terribly.
Jesus, he was taken way too soon.
rest well my friend pic.twitter.com/GFgc1hI8dR
— VICIOUS CHILD (@kirkacevedo) March 17, 2023
Shit, he was a great guy and a great actor. @lancereddick #RIP pic.twitter.com/0RqXeKgcuj
— JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) March 17, 2023
Lance Reddick was a beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mother Anne Meara in her play Afterplay, playing Raziel, the angel of death slash server. He was exquisite in that and in everything he did.
Nothing is lost.
— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 17, 2023
I can not stand it anymore.
rip Lance Reddick https://t.co/Q1IrJGvOO2
– Plug 5. (@questlove) March 17, 2023
Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy and an incredibly talented actor. It’s heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends and collaborators.
—James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023
Deeply sad news regarding Lance Reddick. What a loss.
– (@elleschneider) March 17, 2023
A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as an actor. The embodiment of class. A sudden and unexpected painful mourning for our family of artists. Unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Good luck my friend. You have made your mark here. RIP pic.twitter.com/Xy0pl5c4NR
— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 17, 2023
LANCE REDDICK has passed away at the age of 60.
An actor’s hell.
THREAD #RIPLaunchReddick pic.twitter.com/Foav4LA4NS
—Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) March 17, 2023
RIP to one of my favorite actors the incomparable Lance Reddick may his memory be a blessing to all his friends and family pic.twitter.com/lDINyraEm0
—Andrew Zimmer (@andrewzimmern) March 17, 2023
Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiewire.com/2023/03/tributes-lance-reddick-celebrities-1234820464/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Why Trump’s indictment in New York is so risky
- Karnataka highway inaugurated by PM Modi flooded in 6 days causing accidents
- The Last Of Us Famous Ending Was Almost Edited For The Show
- Extended theme park hours through April 29 at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- combinatorics – problem of grouping table tennis players
- why the greenest piece of clothing is the one you already own
- Tech innovation boom may have had a negative impact on the economy
- ECFMG News | Match shows strong gains for International Medical Graduates (IMGs)
- Pakistani police storm former Prime Minister Khan’s home and arrest 30 people
- Chinese President Xi Jinping plans visit to Russia as early as next week
- Rishi Sunak will give Tory MPs a free vote on Boris Johnson’s future, reports
- Aldi Raises UK Store Employee Salaries for Fourth Time in More Than a Year | Aldi