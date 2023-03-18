Entertainment
Meet Bhuvan Arora Farzis Firoz Who Redefined Bollywood’s Best Friend Trope
BHuvan Arora cracked what most Bollywood actors couldn’t make a hero’s best friend more than a sidekick. Arora, who plays Shahid Kapurs’ boyfriend in Amazon PrimesFarzistands out asFiroz, the serious, honest and intelligent friend whom Aamir Khan popularized inrangeelaAndGhoulamin the 1990s. With a firm grip of the Bombay dialect, the Delhi-born actor delivers a solid performance.
The world suddenly woke up to Aroras’ talent, flooding his social media with congratulatory messages and bombarding him with calls. There’s unspoken pressure to take on new gigs, but he seems pretty unfazed. I love appreciation, but feel like it’s a byproduct of craftsmanship. I want to be more than myself every day. I want to become a better actor, he said sincerely.
It was ArorasAdvertisement Flipkart 2015this prompted Raj and DK the creative duo behindFarziAndThe man of the family(2018) to call him for the role. In this ad, he plays a Delhi bus driver who talks at supersonic speed, and the effect is comical. Initially reluctant to take on the role because it seemed small, Arora quickly relented and the rest became history.
Laugh in style
FarziFiroz, as Arora tells it, is Shahids Sunny’s moral compass, his childhood friend, confidante, and brother, helping him carry out his worst ideas.
The showrunners also deserve credit for creating someone as special as Firoz and scouting for the perfect face for him as well. After all, they are the ones who cemented Manoj Bajpayees’ position on OTT, making the most of his signature deadpan humor and smooth dialogue in The man of the family. We write the characters and stories first, then we look to see who will fit in, Rajhad said.in an interviewwithmovie mate. Spotting Arora is another feather on their casting cap.
Aroras delivery of dialogues almost always evokes laughter in the show, and is now his signature style. But if he had the choice to play another character inFarzi, Arora says he would have cast Mansoor Dalal, the comedic gift played by veteran actor Kay Kay Menon. ”
Arora enjoys observing people and listening to their stories. It’s no surprise thenthat he managed to create a crackling bromance with Shahid inFarzi.I asked him[Shahid]for treating me like his younger brother, Ishaan [Khatter].
Read also : Brahmastra at LigerLove in Bollywood is an overused button. Back to the Piku era
Captain Rathore’s Journey to Firoz
In a show with names like Shahid, Kay Kay and Vijay Sethupathi, endearing, comedic and heartfelt Aroras shows his refusal to be overshadowed by terrific performers.
But this isn’t the first time Arora has delivered a performance as remarkable as this. Before he became Firoz, Arora played isogynistic captain Rohan Rathore in Alt BalajisTest cases (2017). The 10-episode series saw Nimrat Kaur play Captain Shikha Arora, the first woman admitted into the Indian Army’s Special Forces unit. As she struggles to make her presence felt in a group of all-male soldiers, the venomous and selfish Rathore gives her a hard time. She tolerates sexist jokes, shares showers with ogling naked men, puts up with toxic masculinity and fragile egos, and gets sexually assaulted. Although Arora never liked Rathore’s take on life and women, he thinks that taking moral stances on characters isn’t what actors should be doing. Their job is to convince the audience of the good and bad attributes of their characters.
I got a lot of hate messages from women after the show came out, and I take that as a compliment,” he says.
Even his former co-star Nimrat Kaur is acclaimed: Bhuvan is one of the most lovable, spontaneous, entertaining, energetic and fun-loving actors I’ve had the great pleasure of sharing screen space with. His sense of humor and professionalism have been some of the most memorable work experiences of my professional life to date. And everything the world has seen so far is just the tip of the iceberg.
Read also : The eyes, chico, they never lie It’s the era of the Shefali Shahs and we’re just living it
hero’s best friend
Armed with a degree from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he started with commercials and small roles in films likeShuddh Desi Romance (2013), Tevar (2015) and Naam Shabana (2017).He tookover 5,000 auditions and a decade of hard workto get the recognition and love he is getting now.
His first major gig was playing Heroes’ Best Friend inshuddh desi romance,and it was ultimately the same role that earned him the long-awaited fame he deserved.FarzisFiroz is not entirely an invention of Raj and DK; Arora appropriates the role through multiple improvisations or spontaneous theatrical sequences. This includes an important scene near the end, where he and Sunny bicker over a shipment of counterfeit bills. Not yours, not mine, come to the center, says Firoz, recalling one of the merchant shoppers at Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market.
The 36-year-old is a foodie. It has been a while since he left Delhi but the actor makes it a point to enjoy Lajpat Nagars Dolma Aunty momos whenever he is at home. Arora says if Firoz were a Delhi-based man, he would use swear words differently. The sense of dress would change and the attitude would completely change. The thing about Delhi isDilli se hoon.Baaki aap khud laga lo,he adds.
Considering people now call him the character he played, would he advise Firoz against his questionable life choices? I think Firoz would give me advice, especially on how to save money better.
(Editing by Zoya Bhatti)
