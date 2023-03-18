Entertainment
The Wire, John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
Lance Reddick, an actor specializing in intense, chilling and possibly sinister authority figures in TV and film including The Wire, Fringe and the John Wick franchise, has died. He was 60 years old.
Key points:
- Lance Reddick died of natural causes according to his publicist
- He was best known for his role as Lt Cedric Daniels on The Wire
- Upcoming projects include the White Men Can’t Jump remake and a Shirley Chisolm biopic.
Reddick died “suddenly” Friday morning local time, his publicist Mia Hansen said in a statement, attributing his death to natural causes.
The actor has often been dressed in a crisp suit or uniform during his career, portraying tall, taciturn, and elegant men of distinction.
He was best known for his role as LtCedric Daniels on the hit HBO series The Wire, where his character was excruciatingly trapped in the messy politics of the Baltimore Police Department.
“I’m an artist at heart,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2009. “I feel like I’m very good at what I do.
“When I went to drama school, I knew I was at least as talented as the other students, but because I was a black man and I wasn’t handsome, I knew that I should work hard to be the best I can be, and to be noticed.”
Reddick also starred in the Fox series Fringeas a smartly dressed special agent Phillip Broyles, Matthew Abaddon on Lostand played the versatile concierge at the Continental Hotel Charon in the John Wick films, including the fourth in the series which opens this month .
He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of Regina King’s One Night in Miami film ensemble.
Reddick had recurring roles on Intelligence and American Horror Story and was on the Bosch show for seven years.
His upcoming projects include the 20th century remake of White Men Can’t Jump and Shirley, the Netflix biopic about former congresswoman Shirley Chisholm.
He was also set to appear in the John Wickspin-off Ballerina, as well as The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.
“Never interested in television”
Reddick, born and raised in Baltimore, was a Yale University drama school graduate who enjoyed some success after school landing guest or recurring roles on CSI: Miami and Law & Order. : Special Victims Unit.
He also appeared in several films, including I Dreamed of Africa, The Siege and Great Expectations.
It was in the fourth season of Oz, playing a convicted undercover officer sent to prison who becomes a drug addict, that Reddick had his career breakthrough.
“I was never interested in television,” he said in 2011.
“I always saw it as a means to an end. Like so many actors, I was only interested in theater and film.
“But Oz changed television. It was the start of HBO’s reign of quality, edgy, artistic stuff. Stuff reminiscent of the great cinema of the 60s and 70s.
“When the opportunity for Oz came up, I jumped. And when I read the pilot for The Wire, as a guy who never wanted to be on TV, I realized I had to be on this show.”
A man of many talents
Reddick attended the prestigious Eastman School of Music, where he studied classical composition, and he played the piano.
His debut album, the jazzy Contemplations and Remembrances, was released in 2011.
Reddick had a recurring role as Jeffrey Tetazoo, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, on CBS’ Intelligence.
On American Horror Story: Coven, Reddick portrayed Papa Legba, the intermediary between humanity and the spirit world.
Reddick is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and his children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.
