Lance Reddick Called Back by ‘The Wire’ Cast, Hollywood Celebrities – Deadline
Refresh for updates... Thread actors Wendell Pierce and Isiah Whitlock Jr. and creator-EP David Simon are among Hollywood colleagues, friends and fans paying tribute to John Wick And Thread Lance Reddick, who passed away today at age 60.
“A man of great strength and grace”, writes Thread co-starring Wendell Pierce. “Musician as talented as actor. The embodiment of class. A painful and sudden unexpected grief for our family of artists. Unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Good luck my friend. You have made your mark here. RIP”
“Shocked and saddened by the news of Lance Reddick’s passing,” writes Whitlock. “Really heartbreaking. RIP my friend. We will miss you. God of speed.
Simon, who created Thread And The corner, an earlier HBO crime drama in which Reddick appeared, said, “A consummate professional, dedicated collaborator, charming soul and friend. It’s just disgusting and way, way, way too soon for any of us to know and love it to contemplate.
An HBO spokesperson said today: “Lance has been a part of the HBO family for over 20 years, starring in multiple projects including iconic roles in ounces And Thread. He is held in high esteem by all who knew and worked with him and we are proud to be part of his legacy. He will be greatly missed. »
Kirk Acevedo (who co-starred with Reddick in ounces And Fringe), Ben Stiller, Stephen King, Reggie Watkins and Terry Kinney. See their comments below.
Reddick died this morning of natural causes at the age of 60. Reddick played Charon in the John Wick film franchise and was a series regular on The thread, the fringe And Bosch.
“Lance Reddick was a beautiful and compelling actor,” Ben Stiller tweeted. “And a beautiful person. He worked with my mother Anne Meara in her play ‘Afterplay’, playing Raziel, the angel of death slash server. He was exquisite in that and in everything he did.
“Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy and an incredibly talented actor,” said Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. “It’s heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends and co-workers.
“I can’t take it anymore,” Questlove tweeted. “Tear off Lance Reddick.”
Jake Fogelnest, 2018-20 series writer Business which featured Reddick, wrote: “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lance Reddick. An incredibly cheerful human being and an amazing actor. Working with him on “Corporate” was a master class. My deepest condolences to his family and to all who have been touched by his presence. »
Read the tributes to Reddick below. Deadline will update this post as additional memories are released.
