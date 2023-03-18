Lance Reddick Called Back by ‘The Wire’ Cast, Hollywood Celebrities – Deadline

Refresh for updates... Thread actors Wendell Pierce and Isiah Whitlock Jr. and creator-EP David Simon are among Hollywood colleagues, friends and fans paying tribute to John Wick And Thread Lance Reddick, who passed away today at age 60.

“A man of great strength and grace”, writes Thread co-starring Wendell Pierce. “Musician as talented as actor. The embodiment of class. A painful and sudden unexpected grief for our family of artists. Unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Good luck my friend. You have made your mark here. RIP”

“Shocked and saddened by the news of Lance Reddick’s passing,” writes Whitlock. “Really heartbreaking. RIP my friend. We will miss you. God of speed.

Simon, who created Thread And The corner, an earlier HBO crime drama in which Reddick appeared, said, “A consummate professional, dedicated collaborator, charming soul and friend. It’s just disgusting and way, way, way too soon for any of us to know and love it to contemplate.

An HBO spokesperson said today: “Lance has been a part of the HBO family for over 20 years, starring in multiple projects including iconic roles in ounces And Thread. He is held in high esteem by all who knew and worked with him and we are proud to be part of his legacy. He will be greatly missed. »

Kirk Acevedo (who co-starred with Reddick in ounces And Fringe), Ben Stiller, Stephen King, Reggie Watkins and Terry Kinney. See their comments below.

Reddick died this morning of natural causes at the age of 60. Reddick played Charon in the John Wick film franchise and was a series regular on The thread, the fringe And Bosch.

“Lance Reddick was a beautiful and compelling actor,” Ben Stiller tweeted. “And a beautiful person. He worked with my mother Anne Meara in her play ‘Afterplay’, playing Raziel, the angel of death slash server. He was exquisite in that and in everything he did.

“Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy and an incredibly talented actor,” said Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. “It’s heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends and co-workers.

“I can’t take it anymore,” Questlove tweeted. “Tear off Lance Reddick.”

Jake Fogelnest, 2018-20 series writer Business which featured Reddick, wrote: “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lance Reddick. An incredibly cheerful human being and an amazing actor. Working with him on “Corporate” was a master class. My deepest condolences to his family and to all who have been touched by his presence. »

I am sorry to learn of Lance Reddick’s passing. A wonderful actor and like a good man! Too young to leave! — Kurtwood Smith (@tahitismith) March 17, 2023

Whore !!

I just heard that Lance Reddick just passed away. I worked with Lance on OZ and then on Fringe. Too many stories and good times with Lance. We will miss you terribly.

Jesus, he was taken way too soon. rest well my friend pic.twitter.com/GFgc1hI8dR — VICIOUS CHILD (@kirkacevedo) March 17, 2023

The last time I spoke with Lance was when one of our OZ brothers, Granville Adams, passed away. I can’t make this up.

It’s truly sad.

We keep losing good people!

I am speechless. Rest in Peace Lance Reddick pic.twitter.com/HZe3E51BCH — VICIOUS CHILD (@kirkacevedo) March 17, 2023

Shocked and saddened by the news of Lance Reddick’s passing. Really heartbreaking.

RIP my friend. We will miss you.

God speed. — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick is an ARROW in the . Gravitate. Bearing. Intelligence. Nobility. Aim. Lance Reddick RADIATED those qualities with one uninterrupted gaze. He lit up EVERY ROLE HE WAS IN. Incredible fascinating presence. Rest In Power on your way to the Fringe, https://t.co/ah5bfJ8DLv — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) March 17, 2023

Halfway through rewatching THE WIRE, we learn that Lance Reddick has died at the horribly unfair age of 60. Wonderful actor; wonderful man. This is sad news. —Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 17, 2023

Male! I never worked directly with Lance Reddick, but we were both on Bosch at the same time when I met him at a grocery store. We talked about Bosch of course and The Wire! I loved his work and his on-screen order! RIP Sir pic.twitter.com/hv2feWROi3 — Reggie Watkins (@ReggieWatkinsJr) March 17, 2023

Devastated to hear the news of the loss of his friend Lance Reddick. A finer man than you have ever met. —Terry Kinney (@RealTerryKinney) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick was a beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mother Anne Meara in her play Afterplay, playing Raziel, the angel of death slash server. He was exquisite in that and in everything he did. Nothing is lost. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 17, 2023

A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as an actor. The embodiment of class. A sudden and unexpected painful mourning for our family of artists. Unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Good luck my friend. You have made your mark here. RIP pic.twitter.com/Xy0pl5c4NR — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 17, 2023

Deeply saddened to learn of Lance Reddick’s passing. An incredibly cheerful human being and an amazing actor. Working with him on Corporate was a masterclass. My deepest sympathies to his family and to all those who have been touched by his presence. — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) March 17, 2023

I worked with Lance Reddick a few years ago – and it was such an honor. He was flawless in every way. I am stunned by this news. Absolute tragedy… – (@DrLawyercop) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy and an incredibly talented actor. It’s heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends and collaborators. —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick is gone. Damn. —Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 17, 2023