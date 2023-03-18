Entertainment
Highlands: Tanks roll through the valley as Bollywood films shoot in Scotland
Yet the serene surroundings of Glen Nevis, at the foot of Ben Nevis, were turned upside down by the arrival of the atypical sight – and sound – of tanks, armored vehicles, gunfire and explosions.
Bollywood film crews descended on the Highland Valley for six days to shoot scenes for the upcoming high-octane blockbuster Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
With a rumored budget of 12 million, the highly anticipated film brings together two of Bollywood’s biggest action heroes in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, alongside other stars such as Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
READ MORE: A cinephile trip to Scotland’s best independent cinemas
Reports in India say the 100 Days shoot will see production crews travel around the world to shoot scenes in locations including Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, London, the Austrian Alps and Saudi Arabia.
Bade Miyan production Chote Miyan moved to Scotland earlier this month after filming in India, with director Ali Abbas Zafar taking to social media to post a behind-the-scenes look at filming in Glen Nevis.
One image shows the director posing next to a tank used for filming, while another shows a stunt sequence filmed in the valley, showing a large explosion occurring next to the tank as it is chased by a light military vehicle with a soldier wielding a machine gun on top. In the photo, a camera crane extending from an SUV is also visible.
Bad Miyan Chote Miyan
On set photos so far pic.twitter.com/Ew6u2M7imD
chavanp (@chavanp6) March 10, 2023
The Instagram post read: There’s nothing more satisfying than performing real stunts on a real location. Guns – tanks – cars and explosions live with one of the best technical and action crews in the world.
The Highland Film Commission expressed their delight at bringing the Bollywood blockbuster to the region and said it was particularly pleasing to see one of our classic Highland landscapes featured in such a major production as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan .
A spokesperson told the Herald: “We are delighted to have enticed Bollywood action comedy blockbuster Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to film in iconic Glen Nevis. It is particularly pleasing to see one of our classic Highland landscapes featured in an international production. It really highlights the versatility of the area and its wider potential to attract production companies to film here.
READ MORE: The Edinburgh International Film Festival returns this summer
The Highland Film Commission, run by the Highland Council, assisted the production team by involving local businesses and the community, as well as helping to obtain the necessary licenses for the production to film in the glen for 6 days without any issue.
Bollywood films are some of the most uplifting and visually stunning productions and our dramatic landscapes and mythical heritage often provide the perfect backdrop. The industry also continues to grow and represents a huge opportunity to attract more visitors from around the world to this region. It’s also always exciting to have international productions filming in the area and we can’t wait to see the final production when it comes out.
Scotland’s national tourism body VisitScotland said Bollywood producers have a real love affair with the country and revealed its new film guide even has its own section dedicated to Bollywood.
A VisitScotland spokesperson said: Bollywood filmmakers have a genuine love affair with Scotland and the country’s landscapes and landscapes have provided the perfect backdrop for a number of films. Research shows that one in five international visitors have visited a film or TV location while on holiday abroad.
For many communities, this has created opportunities for growth in the visitor economy through additional visitor spending that supports local shops, services and facilities. Our new Set in Scotland film guide has plenty of inspiration for anyone wanting to visit film locations, including a section dedicated to Bollywood.
Filming for the big-budget blockbuster has taken place in other parts of Scotland, with production crews spotted in Greenock earlier this week filming scenes, involving firearms, in the towns of Clarence Street.
On the sets of “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” ….. pic.twitter.com/IlU8imvwaE
chavanp (@chavanp6) March 10, 2023
A number of streets in Paisley were also closed for filming last week, with the towns of Shuttle Street, Browns Lane and George Place transformed by decorators to look like the back streets of Shanghai with Chinese market stalls, signs and vehicles. Residents reported seeing chase scenes involving guns and knives filmed at night.
A Screen Scotland spokesperson said: As we provide a confidential whereabouts service to film and TV productions wishing to film in Scotland, unfortunately we cannot comment on discussions about specific productions until we can.
That said, Scotland’s competitive film and television funds, world-class talent, crew, facilities and venues and attractive tax breaks from the UK continue to generate strong international interest in Scotland as a as shooting destination.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated for release in December.
