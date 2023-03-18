Harleen Deol’s father’s name: Is Harleen Deol related to the Bollywood Deol family?





The versatile Indian women’s cricket team Harleen Deol has delivered crucial performances in the Womens Premier League 2023 for the Gujarat Giants. Deol surname is quite popular in Bollywood but it should be noted that Harleen is not related to Bollywoods Deol family. Born and raised in Chandigarh, Deol represents Himachal Pradesh in national cricket. She made her debut for Punjab in domestic cricket in 2010 but moved to Himachal Pradesh because of her father’s job. The Deols family now live in Chandigarh, but they still only play for Himachal. Deol idolizes the captain of the Indian women’s cricket teams Harmanpreet Kaur. In fact, Deol got his first Indian call-up as a replacement only for Kaur, who was out with an ankle injury in 2019. Apart from his batting and bowling, Deol has also produced stunning efforts on the pitch. Father name Harleen Deol Talking about Harleens family, Charanjit Kaur Deol is Harleens mother while Baghel Singh Deol is his father. Baghel Singh is a businessman, while Charanjit Kaur is a government employee. She also has a brother in Manjot Singh Deol who is a doctor by profession. Deol attended Yadavindra Public School in Mohali and graduated from Mehr Chand Mahajan (MCM) DAV College for Women in Chandigarh. She started playing the game at the tender age of eight. In 2019, she made her international debut for India and became only the second player (after Taniya Bhatia) from Chandigarh to play for the Indian team. Deol has represented India in seven ODIs and 22 T20Is so far. She was recently bought by Gujarat Giants at the 2023 WPL auction for a price of INR 40 Lacs. It was a surprise that she was bought for her base price, but she delivered in the tournament. Deol family in Bollywood The third generation of the Deol family is now working in Bollywood. Dharmendras’ sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with their daughter Isha Deol, have been working in Bollywood for a long time. Sunny has two sons, Rajveer and Karan. Karan has already made his debut in Bollywood. Bobby also has two sons, Aryaman and Dharam. Both have yet to debut, but there is plenty of news about Aryaman debuting soon.

