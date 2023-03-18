News | City of West Hollywood

The city of West Hollywood will celebrate Nowruz during the month of March in recognition of the Persian New Year.

Nowruz, which translates to new day in Farsi, originated in ancient Persia over 3,000 years ago. It marks the traditional Iranian New Year, which begins on the vernal equinox and celebrates the arrival of spring. It is a 13-day celebration that this year begins on March 20, 2023 at 2:24 p.m. (PDT).

As part of Nowruz, space is reserved for a haft-seen, which is a collection of at least seven items beginning with the letter s in addition to other items that each symbolize a different hope for the new year, such as l lotus tree fruits for love, candles for enlightenment, apples for beauty and vinegar for patience and wisdom. These traditions focus on community, family and starting over with a clean slate.

In recognition of Nowruz/Persian New Year, the City of West Hollywood light up west hollywood city hall from March 19, 2023 to March 22, 2023 in the colors of the Iranian flag: green, white and red. The colors of the flag are traditional and can be interpreted as representing the Islamic religion (green), peace (white) and courage (red).

The City of West Hollywood, in partnership with the Iranian-American Women’s Foundationwill host a Nowruz/Persian New Year event on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the West Hollywood City Council Chambers, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. All are welcome to this all-inclusive celebration, which will include poetry, a typical Nowruz table setup and a musical performance. Participation is free; RSVP is required through Eventbrite to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nowruz-a-persian-new-year-celebration-rsvp-required-tickets-567013200747. A limited number of validated parking spaces will be available in the adjacent five-story structure.

Nowruz is a secular holiday that is celebrated by over 300 million people around the world from various ethnic groups and communities, including those of Baha’i, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Zoroastrian and non-religious backgrounds. Nowruz symbolizes a time of renewal and recommitment to the community, heralds the arrival of the new year as it heralds the difficulties of previous seasons and brings hope for the future. Nowruz plays an important role in strengthening ties between peoples based on mutual respect and the ideals of peace, generosity and good neighborliness. Its traditions and rituals reflect the cultural and ancient customs of Eastern and Western civilizations, which influenced these civilizations through the exchange of human values.

Nowruz is also considered the most important holiday in Iran, as it is the country’s official New Year. In Iran, Nowruz is an official 13-day holiday, during which most national functions, including schools, are closed and festivities take place.

The City of West Hollywood has always been at the forefront of human rights issues and in recent years has taken several steps to support the Iranian people. In September 2022, the City of West Hollywood lit up its City Hall in green, white and red in solidarity with Iranian women fighting for their freedom and human rights and the city hosted a candlelight vigil in West Hollywood Park. , organized by the Iranian American Women Foundation, which attracted hundreds of participants.

In October 2022, the city passed a resolution supporting the current protests in Iran regarding women’s equality and the right of people to peacefully exercise freedom of expression, assembly and association. In December 2022, the city passed a resolution reaffirming the city’s support for the freedom of political prisoners and the imposition of sanctions and consequences against Iran.

