Entertainment
News | City of West Hollywood
The city of West Hollywood will celebrate Nowruz during the month of March in recognition of the Persian New Year.
Nowruz, which translates to new day in Farsi, originated in ancient Persia over 3,000 years ago. It marks the traditional Iranian New Year, which begins on the vernal equinox and celebrates the arrival of spring. It is a 13-day celebration that this year begins on March 20, 2023 at 2:24 p.m. (PDT).
As part of Nowruz, space is reserved for a haft-seen, which is a collection of at least seven items beginning with the letter s in addition to other items that each symbolize a different hope for the new year, such as l lotus tree fruits for love, candles for enlightenment, apples for beauty and vinegar for patience and wisdom. These traditions focus on community, family and starting over with a clean slate.
In recognition of Nowruz/Persian New Year, the City of West Hollywood light up west hollywood city hall from March 19, 2023 to March 22, 2023 in the colors of the Iranian flag: green, white and red. The colors of the flag are traditional and can be interpreted as representing the Islamic religion (green), peace (white) and courage (red).
The City of West Hollywood, in partnership with the Iranian-American Women’s Foundationwill host a Nowruz/Persian New Year event on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the West Hollywood City Council Chambers, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. All are welcome to this all-inclusive celebration, which will include poetry, a typical Nowruz table setup and a musical performance. Participation is free; RSVP is required through Eventbrite to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nowruz-a-persian-new-year-celebration-rsvp-required-tickets-567013200747. A limited number of validated parking spaces will be available in the adjacent five-story structure.
Nowruz is a secular holiday that is celebrated by over 300 million people around the world from various ethnic groups and communities, including those of Baha’i, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Zoroastrian and non-religious backgrounds. Nowruz symbolizes a time of renewal and recommitment to the community, heralds the arrival of the new year as it heralds the difficulties of previous seasons and brings hope for the future. Nowruz plays an important role in strengthening ties between peoples based on mutual respect and the ideals of peace, generosity and good neighborliness. Its traditions and rituals reflect the cultural and ancient customs of Eastern and Western civilizations, which influenced these civilizations through the exchange of human values.
Nowruz is also considered the most important holiday in Iran, as it is the country’s official New Year. In Iran, Nowruz is an official 13-day holiday, during which most national functions, including schools, are closed and festivities take place.
The City of West Hollywood has always been at the forefront of human rights issues and in recent years has taken several steps to support the Iranian people. In September 2022, the City of West Hollywood lit up its City Hall in green, white and red in solidarity with Iranian women fighting for their freedom and human rights and the city hosted a candlelight vigil in West Hollywood Park. , organized by the Iranian American Women Foundation, which attracted hundreds of participants.
In October 2022, the city passed a resolution supporting the current protests in Iran regarding women’s equality and the right of people to peacefully exercise freedom of expression, assembly and association. In December 2022, the city passed a resolution reaffirming the city’s support for the freedom of political prisoners and the imposition of sanctions and consequences against Iran.
For more information, please contact Jennifer Del Toro, Supervisor of Community and Legislative Affairs for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6549 or jdeltoro@weho.org. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.
For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city events at www. weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a local emergency declared in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus.
For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or slunn@weho.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.weho.org/Home/Components/News/News/10769/23
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Why Trump’s indictment in New York is so risky
- Karnataka highway inaugurated by PM Modi flooded in 6 days causing accidents
- The Last Of Us Famous Ending Was Almost Edited For The Show
- Extended theme park hours through April 29 at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- combinatorics – problem of grouping table tennis players
- why the greenest piece of clothing is the one you already own
- Tech innovation boom may have had a negative impact on the economy
- ECFMG News | Match shows strong gains for International Medical Graduates (IMGs)
- Pakistani police storm former Prime Minister Khan’s home and arrest 30 people
- Chinese President Xi Jinping plans visit to Russia as early as next week
- Rishi Sunak will give Tory MPs a free vote on Boris Johnson’s future, reports
- Aldi Raises UK Store Employee Salaries for Fourth Time in More Than a Year | Aldi